WATCH: Danielle Collins has a major emotional outburst mid-tiebreak against Taylor Townsend

After losing two points on her serve during the tie-break in the second set, Danielle Collins had an emotional outburst at her box, leaving many in the crowd baffled and concerned. The moment occurred during the first round match against Taylor Townsend at the Cincinnati Masters.In a clip shared by Tick Tock Tennis, Collins can be seen becoming visibly upset, screaming, and even crying toward her player’s box while preparing to return serve.&quot;Why is this happening to me?&quot; Collins can be heard saying in the video.Here's the video:&quot;Don't have a good feed clip, but here is Danielle Collins becoming VERY upset in the middle of the tiebreak. Legit thought something horrible had happened,&quot; the post was captioned.Despite the surprising interruption, play resumed, and Townsend went on to win the tiebreak 7-2 and the match in straight sets. After the match, Townsend carried Collins’ bag to her team.This follows Danielle Collins' second-round exit against Coco Gauff at the Canadian Open, where she lost another match to the tie-break. It seems Collins hasn't been quite happy about her play during the tie-breaks.Danielle Collins reverses her retirement decision and continues on tourEarlier in the year, Danielle Collins made headlines by reversing a planned retirement at the end of 2024. Collins wanted to start a family; thus, she announced her retirement from tennis after the 2024 season. However, she changed her decision in October. She cited complex fertility hurdles related to endometriosis as a key reason behind her reversal.&quot;In addition to managing some lingering health challenges the past few months, I've recently been seeing a handful of specialists to better understand what my best path forward is to achieve my ultimate dream, starting a family,&quot; Collins wrote. &quot;Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought ... So, the DANIMAL story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025,&quot; she added.Collins thinks that if she continues to play tennis, it'll take her mind off during emotionally turbulent times. She called the decision &quot;bittersweet,&quot; but someday she'd like to reconvene at this point again to start a new chapter.