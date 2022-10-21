WATCH: Danielle Collins makes unusual request to chair umpire at 2022 Guadalajara Open

American tennis player and World No. 17 Danielle Collins made an unusual request to the chair umpire during her match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

The Australian Open runner-up asked the chair umpire to request the cameramen to back up and give her some space. She also personally requested the cameramen during the sit-down between games.

"Would you just ask the cameraman and like they can back up a little bit?" Collins asked the chair umpire.

"Can you back up please, Thank you," Collins told the cameraman.

"She's a player that she's very aggressive" - Maria Sakkari after beating Danielle Collins at Guadalajara Open

Maria Sakkari in action against Danielle Collins at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Fourth seed Maria Sakkari came back from a set down to defeat Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open.

During her post-match press conference, the Greek analyzed her match, stating that it was a close match. She also revealed that she struggled a lot during the match with her rhythm.

"Yes, it was a very close match obviously. Danielle, she's a player that she's very aggressive. She really likes to hit the ball hard. So I struggled a lot with her rhythm. Once I found my game style in the match, it was a lot easier for me," she said.

"But overall I didn't expect anything easy from her because she's an amazing player. Like, she has only played like 11 tournaments and she's almost top 10. It shows how good she is," she added.

She also mentioned that she was aware of the speed of Danielle Collins' groundstrokes and was ready to combat that after every serve and return.

"I think that the first set was good up until when I got broken serving for the set. Just got a little bit loose. She overtook me. I think I just kept the same tennis, kept the same mindset. Just fought hard. It was always going to be hard. Like, you don't get a lot of rhythm with her game. As I said, she hits extremely hard. You have to be ready after every serve, after every return. It comes like lightning fast. I really didn't change that much," Sakkari stated.

She will next face eighth seed Veronica Kudermetova for a spot in the semifinals.

