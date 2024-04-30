WATCH: Danielle Collins reacts angrily to spectator yelling mid-rally after losing break point vs Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid Open 4R

Danielle Collins lost her cool on a spectator after a rally against Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth-round matchup at the Madrid Open in the dying hours of Monday, April 29.

The incident happened when Collins was on the verge of breaking Sabalenka in the seventh game of the second set after having won the first. The Belarusian served wide and Collins hit a backhand deep inducing a weak return from the latter.

Collins advanced to take the shot early but ended up netting the crosscourt forehand apparently distracted by a spectator's cry during the rally. She looked to the heavens in disbelief, to begin with, and turned to the stands.

"What was that," she screamed at the culprit in frustration.

Watch Danielle Collins' angry reaction in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Sabalenka managed to hold her serve and turned the set around by breaking Collins in the next game and eventually drew the score by securing the second set.

The Belarusian came out in the deciding set all guns blazing as she raced to a 3-0 lead on the back of two break points. Collins attempted a fightback by breaking her opponent back in the fourth game, however, Sabalenka maintained her lead.

The two then held their respective serves until the World No. 2 converted a break point in the ninth game of the third set to secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win and set up a meeting with Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

On the other hand, it was a heartbreak for Danielle Collins as her 15-match winning streak that began in the Miami Open was snapped. She remains winless against Aryna Sabalenka in five matches between the two.

Danielle Collins shut down heckler during 3R win at Madrid Open

Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins shut down a heckler during her third-round match against Jacqueline Cristian on Sunday, April 28, at the 2024 Madrid Open.

It happened at deuce in the third game of the second set after Collins had lost the first and was serving at deuce when she turned to a disrupting fan and yelled:

"You come out in here and play, you do what I do, okay? Have a little more respect."

Expand Tweet

The American's reaction was applauded by the other spectators in attendance on Court 3. She went on to hold her serve in that game and ended up claiming the set to level the proceedings.

Collins stepped it up in the decider as she broke Cristian twice to complete the comeback with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win after a little over two hours of fighting.

The American's defeat to Sabalenka takes her win-loss record in main-draw matches this season to 24-9.