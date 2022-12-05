WATCH: Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and others show off their trickshots ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and other competitors at the Diriyah Tennis Cup showed off their trickshots ahead of the exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament's Twitter page shared a video of several players juggling a tennis ball using the head of the racket, including Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie, Hubert Hurkacz, and Dominic Thiem.

Nick Kyrgios, as always, stood out as he juggled the ball with a cutout that read #DiriyahTennisCup.

A total of 12 players will compete at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, including five Top 10 players in Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, and Hubert Hurkacz. Alexander Zverev will get his first piece of tennis action since the French Open, where he suffered a severe ankle injury in the match against Rafael Nadal.

Cameron Norrie, Matteo Berrettini, and Nick Kyrgios are also among the competitors. Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, and Dominic Stricker complete the player field for the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

"This is a lot of fun" - Daniil Medvedev on becoming a father

Daniil Medvedev in action at the ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev recently spoke about becoming a father in an interview for the Diriyah Tennis Cup. The 26-year-old said that he was very happy, and that fatherhood was a lot of fun.

"I'm a really happy person in my life right now with only good emotion. The experience is amazing. That's what many, many people told me: that I can only understand this when I'll have a baby. And now, I can completely understand. So this is a lot of fun. I'm really happy about it and grateful to my wife. I can talk about this for hours and hours," said Medvedev, laughing.

Medvedev and his wife Daria's daughter was born on October 14, 2022 and the Russian certainly seems to be relishing this new role in his life.

Welcome to the world baby girl 14.10.2022Welcome to the world baby girl 14.10.2022 Welcome to the world baby girl ❤️ https://t.co/dXFBq7t1FW

Daniil Medvedev won 45 out of 64 matches this season, adding two titles to his name. His first victory came at the Los Cabos Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie in the final. He then won the Erste Bank Open in Vienna by defeating Denis Shapovalov in the title clash.

Medvedev's most notable Grand Slam performance was reaching the Australian Open final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. However, the Russian had a disappointing end to the season, losing his first match at the Paris Masters to Alex de Minaur.

He followed this with a poor showing at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he lost all of his group matches. Medvedev was the World No. 1 at one point this year, but he currently stands at no. 7 in the rankings.

