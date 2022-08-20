Watch: Daniil Medvedev apologises to Taylor Fritz at net for taking first set in Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev admitted to Taylor Fritz at the net that he was fortuitous to win the first set after beating the American in straight sets in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals on Friday.

In a competitive first set, the top seed needed to save three set points, one at 4-5 and two at 5-6 on serve, before taking the opener in a tiebreak. Medvedev dominated proceedings in the second set, dropping just three games to improve his win-loss record to 9-3 in Masters 1000 quarterfinals.

Following his win over Fritz, Medvedev had a warm exchange at the net with the American, saying that the latter 'deserved' the opener.

"Sorry for the first set. You deserved it. Sorry. Good luck in the US Open!" he can heard saying.

The 26-year-old is two wins away from winning his second title in Cincinnati - the scene of his first Masters 1000 triumph three years ago. He now awaits the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner for a place in the final.

"I feel like me and Taylor served good" - Daniil Medvedev

Western & Southern Open - Day 7

Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz served well in their 98-minute contest in Cincinnati on Friday. While Medvedev outaced his colleague 18-3, Fritz (84%) won more first-serve points than the Russian (77%).

Following the match, Medvedev said that the duo played their part in a tight contest, especially in the first set, before Fritz ran out of steam in the second.

“I feel like me and Taylor served good, even if we aren’t John (Isner) maybe," said Medvedev. "I knew that it was going to be a tight match. The first set, he was on top of me a little bit. He had many more chances than I did on my serve, but I managed to stay in."

"There were some set points where I could have missed, and no one would have talked about it, it would have been normal. But I managed to stay in the set, and that helped me win the match,” he added.

Medvedev has now improved to 34-11 for the season as he seeks his first Masters 1000 title since the Canadian Open last year. The Russian is 7-2 against Tsitsipas and 2-0 against Isner.

The 26-year-old endured a surprise opening-round exit at the Canadian Masters last week but has rediscovered his mojo in Cincinnati as he eyes his fifth Masters 1000 title.

