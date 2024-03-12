Watch: Daniil Medvedev asks cameraman to move away from his seat during changeover in Indian Wells 3R win over Sebastian Korda

Daniil Medvedev recently had yet another run-in with a cameraman during his third-round victory over Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Medvedev got off to a great start during his late-night match at the Palm Springs event on Monday (March 11), breaking Korda thrice on his way to taking the opening set 6-4. The 29th seed, who had beaten the Russian in their prior two matches, fought back to take the second set 7-5 to the raucous applause of the crowd.

Sensing the danger of an upset loss, the World No. 4 was visibly tight during the decider. During a changeover in the third set, he saw a cameraman getting too close to him as he recharged his batteries by drinking juice.

Daniil Medvedev was seemingly miffed at the on-court cameraman, looking up at the umpire so that he could focus on the match. The cameraman, however, failed to take the hint, prompting the Russian to ask him to "move out of the way."

Expand Tweet

They eventually stepped back from Medvedev's seat, following which the latter regrouped. The fourth seed remained composed to come away with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win to reach the fourth round in the Californian desert, where he will take on 13th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev leads Dimitrov 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Bulgarian though defeated the former World No. 1 in their last meeting at the 2023 Paris Masters. Dimitrov also came from a set down to beat the Russian at the Indian Wells Masters three years ago.

Daniil Medvedev kicked an on-court camera during his 2021 Cincinnati Masters loss

Daniil Medvedev argues with the umpire at the 2021 Cincinnati Masters

There is certainly no love lost between Daniil Medvedev and on-court cameras. The Russian had an epic meltdown at the Cincinnati Masters during his semifinal match against Andrey Rublev three years ago, when he crashed into an on-court camera while chasing a ball from well behind the baseline at 6-2, 1-1 up.

Medvedev subsequently asked the umpire to remove the camera from the court, claiming that the huge set-up could've broken his hand. He even kicked the camera in frustration. The match continued with Rublev coming from a set down to register a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Andrey Rublev had lost his first four matches against his good friend and countryman until the above encounter. He beat Daniil Medvedev again at the ATP Finals the following year, but has dropped his last three matches against the Russian to trail him 2-7 in their head-to-head meetings.