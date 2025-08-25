WATCH: Daniil Medvedev causes mayhem at US Open with furious outburst at chair umpire, incites major delay after getting crowd involved

  • home icon
By Urvi Mehra
Modified Aug 25, 2025 04:29 GMT
Daniil Medvedev confronts umpire at US Open (Image Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev caused mayhem at the 2025 US Open after taking issue with the chair umpire's ruling during his first-round clash. The Russian's actions caused a significant delay during a crucial moment of the match.

After his disappointing campaigns at Wimbledon and the French Open, Medvedev appeared set for another first-round exit at a Major this season when the tides turned due to his heated outburst.

The drama erupted when Benjamin Bonzi served for the match while holding advantage at 5-4 in the final set. After the Frenchman missed his first serve, chair umpire Greg Allensworth chastised a cameraman for attempting to leave the court at the time and awarded Bonzi another first serve due to the interruption.

Daniil Medvedev did not take kindly to the chair umpire's ruling as he urged the New York crowd to join him in protesting against the call. The Russian went up to Allensworth and furiously confronted him over the ruling while alleging that the umpire simply wanted the match to end so he could return home.

"Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? He wants to go home guys. He doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match not by the hour," Daniil Medvedev said.
Medvedev also repeatedly shouted, "What did Reilly Opelka say!," referring to an incident at the 2025 Dallas Open when the American called Greg Allensworth the "worst" umpire on tour. Opelka also called for Allensworth to be "penalized" after the umpire's handling of his poor encounter with a heckler.

After Daniil Medvedev incited the US Open crowd, the audience refused to allow Benjamin Bonzi to serve for the match as they continued to shout for over five minutes. The Russian, meanwhile, sarcastically blew kisses towards Greg Allensworth and showed his appreciation to the spectators by forming a heart with his hands.

When play finally resumed, Medvedev managed to fend off the match point and went on to break Bonzi's serve. The 29-year-old then won the third-set tiebreak and went on clinch the fourth set 6-0 to force a decider.

