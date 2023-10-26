WATCH: Daniil Medvedev comes close to disqualification after accidentally hitting spectator at Vienna Open

Daniil Medvedev recently came close to disqualification after accidentally hitting a spectator at the Vienna Open 2023.

After suffering a shock defeat in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2023, the Russian kicked off his Vienna Open campaign by squaring off against Arthur Fils in the opening round.

Medvedev did not face much resistance from the Frenchman and won 6-4, 6-2, moving one step closer to defending his title at the ATP 500 event.

However, during one of the service games of the Frenchman, the Russian wasn't able to return a serve and involuntarily hit the ball onto the face of one of the spectators as it ricocheted off the back board.

No action was taken against the 2021 US Open champion as he was quick to apologize to the fan immediately after the incident. It may be noted that several players have faced disqualification and fines for hitting spectators in the past.

Medvedev later locked horns with Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 of the Vienna event and triumphed 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The Russian is now scheduled to face World No. 8 Karen Khachanov for a place in the last four of the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev voices concern over balls used on the ATP Tour - "I don't want to feel shoulder pain for the rest of my life"

Daniil Medvedev raised concern over balls used on the ATP Tour

Daniil Medvedev recently spoke about issues related to balls used in some tournaments on the ATP Tour. He said their quality is so bad that he feels apprehensive of sustaining a shoulder injury.

In a post-match press conference after prevailing over Arthur Fils at the Vienna Open, the Russian voiced concern over the quality of balls used on the tour.

“Even during training, you hit the ball 10 times and you have the feeling that every time it becomes bigger, bigger, bigger, bigger and bigger ... and for the shoulder, the elbow and wrist is not good at all and, in general, to play," Medvedev said.

"In any case, this year I am playing well and I think I can play well with these balls. But I don't want to feel shoulder pain for the rest of my life. So, I hope a solution can be found in some way,” he added.