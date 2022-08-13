Watch: Daniil Medvedev confronts fans who call him a 'loser' following his 2022 Canadian Open 2R defeat to Nick Kyrgios 

Daniil Medvedev has responded angrily to a bunch of tennis fans who called him a 'loser' following his disappointing second-round exit from the Canadian Open 2022 at the hands of Nick Kyrgios.

The defending champion was unable to successfully defend his title as Kyrgios outplayed him. On a day of surprises at the Canadian Open in Montreal on Wednesday, the Aussie defeated Medvedev with a serve-and-volley masterpiece to earn his eighth straight victory, 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2.

After his defeat, a video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday where Medvedev was seen walking out of the stadium while a group of fans chanted 'loser' at him as they were unable to cope with the Russian's loss.

Medvedev responded by going over to the fans who were making a mockery of him and responding to them firmly. While what he said in the video is completely inaudible, given the circumstances, it was undoubtedly not anything calm and it also sparked an argument.

Eventually, the 2021 US Open winner left after the security team handled the matter with the utmost caution.

Meddy Family @dmedvedevfans 🏻



Achieve something yourself in this life..



Having respect for another person is an important rule of a human being. God, how awful can fans be when they chant ‘loser’ to a tennis player after a tough battle on the courtAchieve something yourself in this life..Having respect for another person is an important rule of a human being. God, how awful can fans be when they chant ‘loser’ to a tennis player after a tough battle on the court 👎🏻Achieve something yourself in this life..Having respect for another person is an important rule of a human being. https://t.co/raFBQ8AXN7

"Look, when you lose, you're never happy, you never feel confident" - Daniil Medvedev after his 2022 Canadian Open 2R defeat

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 French Open.

After being eliminated in the second round in Montreal, Daniil Medvedev expressed his feelings. The world number one said in a post-match press conference that he didn't feel confident after losing and that it wouldn't be easy for him to return to practice knowing that other players are there competing for the 1,000 points that he just let slip from his hands.

"Look, when you lose, you're never happy, you never feel confident," Medvedev said. "For sure, the next two or three days going to be not easy coming back to practice knowing that everybody is still playing in Montreal, fighting for a thousand points, for a Masters winner title. It's not easy."

The Russian expressed his desire to perform well at the US Open, where he is the defending champion, as well as the Cincinnati Masters. He did, however, add that he may face threats from many other players who are in good form.

"I hope to play well in Cincinnati, I hope to play well in the US Open," Medvedev said. "When I say 'well', it's to try to be the winner. But there are a lot of guys like, guys like Nick, like Carlos, who lost today, but can win Cincinnati, the US Open. Stefanos. Maybe Sascha is coming back for US Open. Rafa and, Novak, we don't know what's happening. A lot of good guys."

"I want to show my best tennis, which today I was close but I didn't show my best. I want to try to show my best tennis in the next tournaments, try to do better than here," he added.

Medvedev will next participate in the 2022 Cincinnati Open. As per the draw that was made public on Saturday, the top seed will face either Maxime Cressy or Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh