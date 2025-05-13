WATCH: Daniil Medvedev, Diana Shnaider lash out at hostile Italian Open crowd in separate heated exchanges

The crowd present at the Foro Italico recently witnessed high levels of entertainment and thrill during Daniil Medvedev and Diana Shnaider's respective showdowns. As Medvedev's round of 16 rival Lorenzo Musetti managed to create a notable lead, he was seen shushing the crowd with a provocative hand gesture. Shnaider, on the other hand, was also seen indulging in a gesture banter with the crowd during her match against Jasmine Paolini.

Medvedev booked a showdown against the Italian player Musetti after taking down Alexei Popyrin in the round of 32. Schnaider, meanwhile, booked a quarterfinal contest against Paolini after her straight-set win over Elise Mertens. While both players competed against Italian rivals, they faced a heavy partiality in terms of crowd support.

Musetti easily managed to win the first set against Daniil Medvedev. While the second set became intense with the Italian maintaining a 5-3 lead, the crowd proudly cheered for the home player. This ignited the Russian player's rage, which later turned into a banter with the crowd. The 29-year-old was seen making a hand gesture at the crowd, asking them to turn the noise down.

A similar incident was recorded on the WTA side of the competition. During Jasmine Paolini's quarterfinal match against Diana Schnaider, the crowd was seen hooting for the home player, celebrating each of the points she hit against the Russian. Frustrated with the immense heckling, Shnaider indulged in a heated exchange with the crowd, gesturing to them to continue with the noise.

While Schnaider ended up facing defeat against Paolini, Medvedev's match was suspended due to inclement weather.

Daniil Medvedev admits to finding his comfort on Peitrangeli court

Lorenzo Musetti v Daniil Medvedev - Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

ATP star Daniil Medvedev recently admitted to finding his comfort on the Peitrangeli court in Rome. The Russian ATP star remembered his commendable victory over Holger Rune in 2023, which helped him clinch the Masters 1000 title. While his opening match against Cameron Norrie was played on the same court, he admitted to experiencing a feeling of nostalgia.

“If we’re superstitious, I do remember two years ago when I won my first match, it was on Pietrangli, and now it was on Pietrangeli today. Let’s try to keep the superstition going. Really happy with my match, happy with everything that worked today and looking forward," he said in a post-match interview.

Currently waiting for the showdown to resume, Medvedev has already lost a set against the Italian rival Lorenzo Musetti. As the Russian received a break amid heavy rains, it could be an opportunity for him to turn the tables.

