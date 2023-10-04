Daniil Medvedev was involved in a hilarious moment after the 2023 China Open final as he was looking for his wife and coach in the stands.

The Russian suffered a second successive final defeat this season as he was beaten 7-6(2), 7-6(2) by Jannik Sinner in Beijing.

During his runner-up speech, Medvedev was looking for his wife Daria and coach Gilles Cervara in the crowd and had some difficulty tracking them initially before the two appeared on camera. He thanked his team for their support throughout the week.

"I cannot see my team. Dasha, Gil, thanks a lot for this week," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also heaped praise on Sinner for his performance and hoped to have many more finals between himself and the Italian.

"I would like to congratulate Jannik and his team. Third time lucky, as we say. Third final this year between us, you managed to win it, great match. You're an amazing player, I think you are having an amazing season, lot of wins, so hopefully we can have many more finals in big tournaments like this, and try to fight," Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev leads 6-1 in the head-to-head against Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev in action at the China Open

Jannik Sinner's victory over Daniil Medvedev at the China Open is the only time he defeated the Russian. The former World No. 1 had come out on top in each of their past six meetings.

This season alone, the two faced each other twice before the China Open, with Medvedev winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam before registering a 7-5, 6-3 win in the title clash of the Miami Open.

Sinner's win in Beijing will see the Italian claim his ninth career singles title and third in 2023. He will also rise to a career-high No. 4 in the ATP rankings. The Italian's win-loss record this season currently stands at 49-13.

Daniil Medvedev has won 59 out of 72 matches so far this season, with five titles to his name. This includes two Masters 1000 triumphs in Miami and Rome, the latter being his very first title on clay.

Medvedev and Sinner are both next scheduled to compete at the Shanghai Masters. The former will take on Cristian Garin in the second round, with the winner facing either Sebastian Korda or Yunchaokete Bu in the third round.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, will face Marcos Giron and the winner will lock horns with either Sebastian Baez or Dane Sweeny in the Round of 32.