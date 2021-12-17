Watch: Daniil Medvedev kicks off his training ahead of the 2022 season 

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is back in training ahead of the 2022 season. The Russian looked quite intense during his practice session and can be seen hitting some incredible forehands and backhands.
Daniil Medvedev has had a phenomenal 2021 season. He won four ATP titles and lifted his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the US Open. He also won the 2021 National Open.
In addition to his triumph on the hardcourts, the Russian also won a title on grass at the Mallorca Open. He also led Russia to victory in the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals in 2021.
Medvedev recently updated a video on his Instagram story in which he was seen training at the Mouratoglou Academy in France. Run by Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the Academy is one of the biggest in the world. It has already produced talents like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff among others.
The Academy put the story of Medvedev training on its Instagram handle, which was later reposted by the Russian.
"How I really work. Daniil Medvedev is everywhere," wrote the Mouratoglou Academy in the caption of the Instagram story.
Medvedev looked in great shape and was hitting his strokes quite perfectly in his first training session before the new season.
The World No. 2 will begin his 2022 season at the ATP Cup, of which the Russians are the defending champions. It will be played between January 1-9 in Sydney, Australia.
The US Open trophy finally enters Daniil Medvedev's cabinet
Daniil Medvedev recently posted a story on Instagram that showed off his glamorous trophy cabinet. What made it more special was the fresh arrival of the 2021 US Open trophy.
The Russian won the title in September 2021 after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the finals. With this feat, he became the only player to beat the Serbian legend at the Majors this year, denying him his Calendar Slam.
"Who is finally home?" Medvedev captioned his Instagram story and tagged the official page of the US Open.
Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Daniil Medvedev again on the tennis court. He missed out on the 2021 Australian Open title even after reaching the finals last year against Djokovic. Hence, it will be intriguing to see how the Russian player performs in Melbourne in the upcoming year.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Also Read: "Novak should invite me for dinner someday"- Daniil Medvedev after his victory takes Serbia through to Davis Cup QF