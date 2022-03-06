Watch: Daniil Medvedev practices with Frances Tiafoe and Liam Broady at UCLA ahead of Indian Wells Masters

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is ramping up his preparations for this year's Indian Wells Masters by trading hits with some top-notch players on the tennis courts of the University of California (UCLA).

Going by the recent videos and pictures that have emerged on social media, the newly-crowned World No. 1 and his team have been roping in players with unconventional strokes in their on-court training regime. The Russian was recently spotted practicing with World No. 31 Frances Tiafoe, who has a cult following due to his charisma and explosive forehand.

The two players can be seen returning each other's serves from the near end of the court. Tiafoe, on his part, is returning to competitive action for the first time since suffering an elbow injury at the Australian Open in January.

Frances Tiafoe looking to make his return to the tour at Indian Wells after being out almost two months with an elbow injury. He and world #1 Daniil Medvedev practiced together at UCLA earlier today in preparation for the tourney.

Medvedev also traded hits with World No. 126 Liam Broady at the same venue a few days ago. The World No. 1's team incorporated a rather interesting groundstroke drill during that practice session. The Russian could be seen making short sprints across the baseline before his British training partner was cued in by coach Gilles Cervara, following which the two players engaged in a cross-court rally.

Daniil Medvedev has had a bittersweet start to his 2022 season despite rising to No. 1 in the ATP rankings

The Russian recently became the new World No. 1.

Daniil Medvedev was within spitting distance of winning his second Major title during this year's Australian Open final, but ended up losing to Rafael Nadal after squandering a two-sets-to-love lead.

The Russian, who has not taken a break since winning his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open last year, withdrew from this year's Rotterdam Open to get some well-deserved rest. He didn't drop a set on his debut at the Mexican Open in Acapulco until he ran into a red-hot Nadal in the semifinals, losing to the Spaniard 6-3, 6-3.

While Medvedev's results this season haven't exactly been inspiring, he can still take pride in the special milestone he achieved last week: unseating Novak Djokovic to become the new World No. 1. He stands at 8,615 ATP ranking points, which is 150 points more than the Serb's current tally.

The Russian, however, will most likely have to defend his quarterfinalist points from last year's Miami Masters if he doesn't want to relinquish the top spot to the 20-time Major winner.

