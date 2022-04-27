Watch: Daniil Medvedev returns to practice amidst uncertainty over claycourt swing

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has hit the practice courts after undergoing a small procedure to address a hernia issue plaguing him in recent months.

With Medvedev returning to practice at the Mouratoglou Academy, his return to action doesn't seem too far away. The Russian posted a video of his practice session on Instagram:

The 25-year-old has been out of action since a quarter-final exit to Hubert Hurkacz in the Miami quarterfinals. Earlier this season, Medvedev was a set away from his first Australian Open title before Rafael Nadal emerged victorious in five. A few weeks later, the Russian lost against the same opponent in the Acapulco semis.

However, his run to the last four made Medvedev the newest World No. 1, ending Novak Djokovic's long reign atop the rankings. Following an early exit at Indian Wells, Medvedev could have regained the No. 1 ranking by making the Miami semis, but he exited in the last eight to Hurkacz.

The Russian has missed the first few weeks of the claycourt season and might not be ready in time for the Madrid Masters. Realistically, he could make his return in Rome or at Roland Garros. However, the Rome Masters is likely to take a cue from Wimbledon and bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing, owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There is no such ban in Madrid, though.

Daniil Medvedev @DaniilMedwed Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support. Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support.

Medvedev has very few points to defend during the claycourt swing as he made the Roland Garros quarterfinals last year after winning only one match between Madrid and Rome. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if he will return during the clay swing.

Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season so far

Daniil Medvedev has had a memorable 2022 campaign

Daniil Medvedev has had a memorable 2022 campaign thus far. After winning three of his four matches for Russia at the ATP Cup, Medvedev continued his good form at the Australian Open.

The Russian was up two sets and multiple break points in the final against Nadal as he sought to become the first player to win their first two Grand Slam titles in consecutive tournaments.

However, with Medvedev on the cusp of creating history, Nadal scripted a turnaround for the ages. The 35-year-old eventually won 7-5 in the fifth to win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

In his three other stops, Medvedev made the semis in Acapulco and the quarters in Miami, with a Round-of-16 defeat at Indian Wells interspersed in between.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala