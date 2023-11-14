Daniil Medvedev’s daughter Alisa is having the time of her life at the 2023 ATP Finals. She was recently spotted playing with her godfather Andrey Rublev, who has qualified for the tournament as well.

Medvedev and Rublev are the third and the fifth seeds, respectively, at the ongoing ATP Finals in Turin. Both players are drawn in the Red Group, alongside Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.

On Monday, November 13, the Russians kicked off their campaigns, playing against each other. Medvedev, who had fallen short in their round-robin ATP Finals encounter in the previous edition, exacted revenge this time around with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory.

While the duo had their game face on during the one-hour and 32-minute-long clash, their close off-court bond was seen in the lead-up to the match. Andrey Rublev was captured in a heartwarming exchange with Daniil Medvedev’s one-year-old daughter Alisa and his wife Daria. The 26-year-old, who is Alisa’s godfather, spent some time with her, playing with a tennis ball.

"I feel sorry for Andrey Rublev, he lost the match" – Daniil Medvedev on the 2023 ATP Finals clash

Andrey Rublev captured during the 2023 ATP Finals loss to Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev faced each other for the third time this year, and the ninth time overall at the 2023 ATP Finals. With the win, Medvedev extended his head-to-head lead over his compatriot to 7-2.

Following the match, Medvedev revealed how the two friends handle their losses against each other and whether their matches affect their off-court relationship.

Medvedev also hinted that his victory was bitter-sweet.

“When the last point is finished, it's like I feel sorry for him, he lost the match,” the Russian said in his post-match presser.

Medvedev recalled Rublev similarly being ill at ease following his 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) win during the 2022 edition.

“But it's the same for him. If he beats me, I mean, last year was brutal when he beat me. So, I felt for one or two days he was kind of shy to talk to me, taking care. It's the same,” Medvedev said.

“I think Andrey needs a little bit more time, but that's just the way he is,” the 2020 champion added.

Andrey Rublev, who is defending his semifinal run from last year, will now look to turn the corner as he gears up for his first career meeting against Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday, November 15.

The Spaniard, too, is looking for his first win at the event, having faced a 7-6(3), 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of two-time champion Alexander Zverev.

Meanwhile, Zverev and Medvedev will now lock horns in what is their 18th career meeting and the sixth one this year.