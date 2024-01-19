Watch: Daniil Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara lets out a roar as Russian triumphs over Emil Ruusuvuori in Australian Open 2R

Daniil Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara was visibly delighted after the player came back from two sets down to win his second-round clash at the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev was up against Finnish tennis sensation Emil Ruusuvuori in Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Thursday and won 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0. The match which lasted four hours and 23 minutes, ended at 3:40 am local time.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows Medvedev's coach Cervara jubilating with an exhilarating roar as soon as the match ended and making a hilarious gesture toward the player by counting his fingers.

The Frenchman has been coaching Daniil Medvedev since 2017, helping the Russian reach the summit of the ATP rankings. Since their partnership began, they have secured 20 titles on the tour, including the 2021 US Open, six Masters titles, and the 2020 ATP Finals.

Gilles Cervara was also with Medvedev when he reached the final of the Australian Open on two occasions. In the 2021 Melbourne Major final, Medvedev was defeated by Novak Djokovic, and in the 2022 edition, he was defeated by Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the Australian Open 2024

The 2024 Australian Open marks Daniil Medvedev's eighth appearance in the tournament. Having qualified for the third round, he is set to face Félix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday (January 20).

Medvedev began his campaign by facing French qualifier Terence Atmane, who retired in the fourth set due to cramps. The score read 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 in the Russian's favor. In the second round, he engaged in a five-set thriller against Emil Ruusuvuori and secured a victory to reach to the third round.

Félix Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, began with a victory over 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem, winning 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 5-7, 6-3 in the longest match of his career so far. In the second round, he defeated 27-year-old Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime have clashed six times on the ATP Tour, with Medvedev emerging victorious on all occasions. Their first meeting came at the 2018 Canadian Masters.

The last time they faced off was in the semifinal of the 2023 Qatar Open in Doha, where the Russian won 6-4, 7-6(7).

The duo have also competed against each other once in the Australian Open. Medvedev beat the Canadian 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the 2022 edition.