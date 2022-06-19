Watch: Daniil Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara storms out in the middle of Halle Open final after World No. 1 yells at him

Daniil Medvedev was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday. The Russian was completely outplayed by the Pole and in the end, came up well short.

During the match, Medvedev had a heated moment with his coach Gilles Cervara. The Russian could be seen yelling at him, resulting in Cervara abrubtly leaving the court.

Medvedev will next play at the Mallorca Open, where he is the top seed. The World No. 1 has won seven out of nine matches on grass this season, but will be disappointed not to have a title to his name.

He will not compete at Wimbledon this year after the Grass Major banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

Hubert Hurkacz put in a flawless performance against Daniil Medvedev in the Halle Open final

Hurkacz beat Medvedev to win his first title on grass

Hubert Hurkacz beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the Halle Open, his fifth ATP title. It was a dominant performance from the Pole, who served nine aces in the match and won 32 out of 37 points on his first serve.

The victory marks Hurkacz's first title on grass and his maiden ATP 500 title. He also maintained his perfect record in ATP finals.

The 25-year-old now has a 3-2 head-to-head lead over Daniil Medvedev, having won both of his matches against the Russian this season. Before Halle, the two locked horns in the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters, with Hurkacz winning in straight sets.

Medvedev is yet to win a title this season, losing all three finals he has played in. He was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final, despite being two sets up. He also made the final at the Libema Open last week, losing to wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in straight sets.

