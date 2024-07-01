WATCH: Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa adorably shows off her trampoline skills as she hangs out with mother Daria ahead of Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev's daughter, Alisa, recently showed off her adorable trampoline skills while spending time with her mother, Daria ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Medvedev and his wife Daria, first met in 2014 and got married in September 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Alisa in October 2022.

Medvedev is seeded fifth at Wimbledon, and will kick off his campaign by going up against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. This will be the Russian's sixth appearance at Wimbledon, with his best performance coming in 2023 when he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Prior to his arrival in London, Medvedev participated in the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, where he was seeded third. He beat Nuno Borges 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round before losing 3-6, 6-2, 6-7(5) to Zhang Zhizhen .

In the midst of his preparations for Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, shared an adorable video of their daughter, Alisa, joyfully bouncing on a trampoline.

Daniil Medvedev on fatherhood: "I'm trying to be a good father in my own approach, I'm there to help if Alisa needs help"

Daniil Medvedev speaking in a press conference

During a press conference earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev opened up about fatherhood and the experience of parenting his daughter, Alisa

Medvedev stated that he is trying to be a "good" father in his own way and revealed that he seeks guidance from books to help him along the journey . He stated that he wants Alisa to discover and learn independently but reassured that he will always be there to offer support when needed.

"I'm trying, I read some books, I'm trying, you know, to have a different -- I'm trying to be a good father in my own approach, and I want that she learns herself many things, and I'm there to help if she needs help," Medvedev said.

The former World No.1 also noted that Alisa has inherited his strong personality and that she displays independence and a determination to tackle challenges on her own without seeking assistance from others.

"I really want to be there for my children when they need help but I don't want to be invasive. What happens, I talk to my daughter, I'm like, If you need help I'm there. She's like me, she doesn't want any help. If you try to help her she starts screaming, and says, 'Go away, I need to do it myself.' So that's definitely my character. Yeah, I'm proud of it," he added

Both Daniil Medvedev's wife and their daughter, Alisa, have been a consistent presence in the player's box during his matches.

