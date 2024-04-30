WATCH: Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa makes first appearance at Russian's matches, cheers him on during Madrid Open 4R

Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa made her first appearance at the Russian's matches as she cheered him on during the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Medvedev is currently competing at the 2024 Madrid Open, where he is the third seed. He received a bye in the first round due to his seeding and kicked off his campaign with a comeback win over Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

The Russian made yet another comeback against 25th seed Sebastian Korda in the third round and followed it up with a comfortable win against Alexander Bublik 7-6(3), 6-4.

The 28-year-old also had a special supporter in his box as his daughter Alisa cheered her father on during his match against the Kazakh.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted an adorable video where Alisa can be seen sitting in the box alongside her mother, Daria.

Daniil Medvedev married his wife, Daria, on September 12, 2018, and Alisa entered the couple's life on October 14, 2022. Their daughter has often been seen accompanying the Russian during his tournaments, but this was the first time she was seen cheering her father on.

"I need to find the balance to see my daughter also otherwise, it's not a good life I would say" - Daniil Medvedev

During a press conference at the 2024 Miami Open, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how he found the balance between his professional and personal life. He said his daughter Alisa helped him mature a bit both on and off the court.

"Yeah, as a player, I don't think it changed me, to be honest, but hopefully helps me mature a little bit, many times I'm still immature on the court but I feel like I’m improving slowly every year, that's my goal. In life, hopefully, that made me more mature, also more responsible," the Russian said.

He added that it was his wife Daria's sacrifices that helped him maintain this balance as she was the one who traveled with Alisa during his tournaments.

"Your wife has to sacrifice a lot because she has to travel with the baby and many time it's her taking the plane and not me, and plane with a baby is not that easy. As you say this balance of sometimes my wife sacrifices, sometimes some of her time and energy to come to the tournament with the daughter," he explained.

Medvedev also said he tries to find time to see his daughter despite his busy schedule.

"Sometimes it's me, I have to practice less somewhere or maybe even during the tournament try to find the time where before I would be like full tennis mode now I need to find the balance to see my daughter also otherwise, it's not a good life I would say," he added.

Daniil Medvedev will face the winner of the match between Rafael Nadal and Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.