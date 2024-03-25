WATCH: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria delightfully plays 'hide and seek' with daughter Alisa in hotel room during their stay at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev always travels with his family on tour, and the 2024 Miami Open was no different. His wife, Daria, recently shared playful moments with their daughter Alisa on social media from their hotel room during their stay at the Miami Open.

The Russian has begun his title defense at the Miami Open and is currently through to the fourth round of the tournament. He defeated World No. 31 Cameron Norrie in the third round 7-5, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev got married to Daria Maria in 2018, and in October 2022, they welcomed their daughter Alisa.

On Monday, an X (formerly Twitter) fan account posted a video that featured Daria Medvedev and Alisa playing hide and seek in their Miami Open hotel room.

Medvedev clinched last season's Miami Open title by defeating Roberto Carballés Baena, Alex Molčan, Quentin Halys, Christopher Eubanks and Karen Khachanov before beating Jannik Sinner in the final.

Daniil Medvedev set to face Dominik Koepfer in the fourth round of the Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev will face Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the fourth round of the 2024 edition of the Miami Open.

Medvedev has had an impressive season so far. He reached the final of the Australian Open in January but was defeated by Jannik Sinner. Following that, he participated in the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he was edged out in the semifinals by French star and eventual winner Ugo Humbert.

Later, he competed in the Indian Wells Open where he reached the final before losing to World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

At the Miami Open, Medvedev defeated Márton Fucsovics in the second round and British star Cameron Norrie in the third round.

Dominik Koepfer, meanwhile, is participating in his seventh tournament of the season. His best performances this season came at the Australian Open when he partnered with Yannick Hanfmann to reach the semifinals of the Melbourne Major. In the singles category, he reached the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open and the Mexican Open.

At the Miami Open, Dominik Koepfer defeated Marcos Giron in the first round. He went on to beat Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the second round to set up a third-round encounter with Ugo Humbert, whom he defeated.

Koepfer was knocked out in the first round of the Miami Open in both 2021 and 2022. Reaching the fourth round at the Miami Open is Koepfer's best record at the tournament.

Koepfer and Medvedev have encountered each other twice on the ATP tour, with Medvedev emerging victorious on both occasions.