WATCH: Daniil Medvedev teaches baby daughter Alisa how to play football, bonds with toddler in the pool after Miami Open SF exit

Daniil Medvedev shared an adorable video where he can be seen teaching his one-year-old daughter Alisa how to play football. The Russian also bonded with his daughter in a swimming pool.

Medvedev and wife Daria welcomed Alisa to the world on 14 October 2022. Since then, she has occasionally traveled with her parents to tournaments where her father has contested for titles. The same was the case at the ongoing Miami Open, where Medvedev reached the semifinals before being ousted by reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

The ATP World No. 4 stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in the town of Surfside during his Miami Open campaign. Following his loss to Sinner, Medvedev took to the hotel's lawn with Alisa and spent time teaching football to the toddler. She was also playing with a miniature racquet and a tennis ball.

Later on, the 2021 US Open champion bonded with his daughter further by taking a dip together at the hotel's swimming pool.

"Too many mistakes, not enough precision" - Daniil Medvedev on Miami Open semifinal loss

Medvedev approached his Miami Open semifinal clash against Sinner similar to how he approached the final of this year's Australian Open.

In Melbourne, the Russian was much more aggressive than usual, and after the first two sets, it looked like he would clinch the Australian Open title. However, fatigue crept into Medvedev's game and as a result, he could not maintain his aggressive playing style. Ultimately, Sinner capitalized to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.

However, in Miami, the Russian's approach brutally backfired right from the start. After his crushing 1-6, 2-6 loss to Sinner, Medvedev opened up on what went wrong for him. According to the World No. 4, his signature counterpunching style of play is not enough to beat the Italian anymore, which is why he opted for a more attacking and aggressive approach.

"My plan was to play aggressive kind of like in Australia, a bit more aggressive than I usually do, and it's always a risk. Because even if I practise this on practice courts, my game is like counter, defensive style. But I felt like against him, and that's why I did it in Australia, this might not be not enough anymore, and that's why the head-to-head is a little bit worse than it was a couple of months ago," Medvedev said (via ATPTour.com).

The Russian went on to admit that the ineffectiveness of his much-changed playing style was not due to the style itself, but due to his errors and lack of accuracy.

"I think the tactics I used in the beginning of the match was not the problem. The problem was the execution, too many mistakes, not enough precision," Medvedev added.