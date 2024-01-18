Watch: Daniil Medvedev throws his racket in frustration towards his bench during tense Australian Open 2R clash, sends bottles flying

A livid Daniil Medvedev launched his racquet towards the chair during his high-octane second-round match against Emil Ruusuvuori at the 2024 Australian Open, sending water bottles flying.

Medvedev, who is the No. 3 seed and two-time finalist at the event, clawed back from two sets down to snatch the five-set epic that finished at 3:40 am local time.

In the contest that lasted well over 4 hours, the Russian initially looked like he was on his way out as the Finn raced off the blocks to take a two-set lead.

Daniil Medvedev then made a comeback in the third set, snatching it 6-4. The fourth was a tightly contested set, with both players trading blows. Emotions ran high when Emil Ruusuvuori held a tight game to go 5-4 up in the fourth set.

Visibly annoyed at having let go of numerous opportunities to break, Medvedev then flung his racquet towards his chair. The resulting impact sent two of his water bottles flying in opposite directions.

Medvedev was handed a warning for his unruly conduct. However, it didn't seem to bother him as he went on to convincingly bagel Ruusuvuori in the last set to wrap up the victory.

Next up in Medvedev's path is the 27th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime overcame Frenchman Hugo Grenier in the previous round in four sets. The pair have met six times in the past, with the Russian winning all of them.

Daniil Medvedev jokes about late-night finish

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Speaking to the crowd alongside former player Nicholas Monroe after his monumental comeback from two sets down, Daniil Medvedev paid tribute to the crowd. He thanked them for staying till 3:40 am and even joked that he would have done otherwise had he been in their place.

"Honestly guys, I would not be here, going to catch the end of the match on the TV," he told the crowd. "Thanks for staying. You are strong."

Medvedev went on to explain why this win was special, stating that the only two times he's ever won after losing the opening two sets were incidentally in Australia.

"That's a good a memory for sure, this one for sure will stay in my memory," he said.