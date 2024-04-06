WATCH: Daria Kasatkina gives a shout out to her and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's vlog channel after Charleston Open QF win over Jaqueline Cristian

Daria Kasatkina gave a shout-out to her and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's vlog channel after the Russian's quarterfinal win against Jaqueline Cristian at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Kasatkina has had a tumultuous 2024 season so far as she heads into the claycourt season in the hopes of finding some stability in her form. She is currently competing at the Charleston Open — the tournament where she won her first WTA singles title in 2017 — and has made it to the semifinals of the green claycourt tournament.

The Russian is seeded fourth, which gave her a bye in the first round. She kicked off her run with a hard-fought three-set win against Ashlyn Krueger and followed it up with a comfortable straight-set win over Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 16.

The World No. 11 then completed an impressive comeback against Cristian from a set down to beat the Romanian 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 and reach her second semifinals of the season.

During the ceremonious camera signing by the winner, Kasatkina wrote Charleston forever and proceeded to give a shout-out to her and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's Vlog channel on YouTube, 'What the Vlog', before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Charleston Open's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared the video and gave a shout-out to the 26-year-old's channel, asking the fans to visit it.

"Don’t worry, we’ll transcribe it 😘 “Charleston Forever 💜 What the Vlog!” @DKasatkina 🎥 #CharlestonOpen (P.S. head to Dasha’s YouTube channel!)"

Daria Kasatkina will face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals

Daria Kasatkina and Jessica Pegula

Daria Kasatkina and Jessica Pegula will face each other in the semifinals of the 2024 Charleston Open next. Kasatkina and Pegula have met on the court twice — once on clay and once on outdoor hardcourt, with both of their meetings going the American's way.

The duo first met each other in the first round of the 2021 Italian Open, where Pegula won 7-5, 63. Their next meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Toray Pacific Open, where the current World No. 5 easily got rid of Kasatkina 6-1, 6-0.

The two were also scheduled to play in the semifinals of the Adelaide International this year but the 30-year-old withdrew from the tournament due to illness. The winner of their semifinal match will play either Maria Sakkari or Miami Open champion Danielle Collins in the summit clash.