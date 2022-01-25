Watch: Denis Shapovalov accuses chair umpire of being "corrupt" during Australian Open QF against Rafael Nadal

Denis Shapovalov lost his composure during his Australian Open quarter-final encounter with Rafael Nadal and accused chair umpire Carlos Bernardes of being "corrupt."

Nadal started the match strongly and took the opening set 6-3. Just before the start of the second set, Shapovalov had an argument with Bernardes, questioning why he had not given the Spaniard a time violation for taking too long between points.

"You started the clock so long ago and he’s still not ready to play. You’ve got to code him. You guys are all corrupt, you guys are all corrupt," the Canadian ranted.

Wide World of Sports @wwos



Denis Shapovalov has unloaded on the chair umpire in a stunning outburst on Rod Laver arena. 🤯



- Live on Channel 9 and 9Now 🗣️ "You guys are all corrupt!"Denis Shapovalov has unloaded on the chair umpire in a stunning outburst on Rod Laver arena. #AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now 🗣️ "You guys are all corrupt!"Denis Shapovalov has unloaded on the chair umpire in a stunning outburst on Rod Laver arena. 😳🤯#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now https://t.co/BUdTxut1Fc

After the first game of the second set, the Canadian once again took aim at Bernardes. This time, however, the umpire clapped back.

"They have eight seconds to play, what do you want? Why do you look at me like I need to watch the clock," Bernardes said.

Nadal and Shapovalov then had a brief interaction at the net to sort out the matter before normal service resumed.

Rafael Nadal beats Denis Shapovalov in five sets to advance to Australian Open semifinals

Nadal overcame a tough test

Rafael Nadal survived an epic comeback from Denis Shapovalov to advance to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

The Spaniard needed one break in each of the first two sets to take firm control of the match. But the Canadian earned a crucial break in the 10th game of the third set to win it 6-4.

Nadal appeared troubled by stomach problems in the fourth set and Shapovalov made the most out of it to win 6-3 and level the match.

The Spaniard, however, kept his cool in the final set to seal a 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win in over four hours.

Nadal will face either Gael Monfils or Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals. The 20-time Majoe champion has a good head-to-head record against both players. He has won 14 of 16 meetings with Monfils, including two at the Australian Open in 2014 and 2017.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nadal's only match against Berrettini came in the semifinals of the 2019 US Open, which the Spaniard won 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-1. He eventually went on to win the tournament, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final in five sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram