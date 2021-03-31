Watch: Diego Schwartzman beats Andrey Rublev & Stefanos Tsitsipas in hilarious 'Bounce Challenge'

Diego Schwartzman recently emerged as the winner of the Bounce Challenge, an innovative and fun exercise that the players participated in at the ongoing Miami Open. But it was Schwartzman's hilarious reaction - as well as the reactions of the other players - that stood out in the video clip uploaded by ATP.

The challenge consisted of players using their hands to swipe across a table while bouncing a ball. The catch was that the ball couldn't touch their hand, and that led to some funny and even embarrassing goof-ups.

It's crazy and competitive...



This is the ATP Bounce Challenge 😆#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/CNrIrORdpD — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 31, 2021

At the start of the challenge, Diego Schwartzman claimed that he was confident of doing well. But the famously short-statured Argentine did still try and get a relaxation in the rules, inquiring whether he could bounce the ball while standing up as opposed to sitting.

Schwartzman was only allowed to lean forward slightly though, which is probably why the final result seemed to surprise him. The 28-year-old, who lost to Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open on Tuesday, ended up accumulating a score of 33.

That was good enough to beat his closest rival in the challenge - Andrey Rublev - by a margin of six.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas came in third with a score of 24, followed by Alexander Zverev at 15. Jannik Sinner rounded off the top 5 with a score of 11.

Some of the players, who are used to playing for hours on end on the tennis court, joked that they were physically hurting after the challenge. Tsitsipas even claimed that he might need to see the physio for his sore arm, much to the amusement of the ATP team.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are into the Miami Open quarterfinals, along with Daniil Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Miami Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and fourth seed Andrey Rublev all won their fourth-round matches on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open.

Medvedev scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over Frances Tiafoe to set up a last eight clash with seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut. And Tsitsipas was a 6-2, 7-6 winner over Lorenzo Sonego; the Greek will now meet Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, overcame former US Open winner Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4, and will next meet unseeded Korda.

A first Miami QF for Stef 👏@steftsitsipas will play Hurkacz in the last eight after defeating Sonego 6-2, 7-6 at the #MiamiOpen. pic.twitter.com/uOpHRkUj7G — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 31, 2021

But the biggest Round of 16 result on Tuesday was registered by Sebastian Korda. The young American scored his maiden top 10 win by beating Diego Schwartzman in three sets, which also gave him his first ever Masters quarterfinal appearance.

Sebastian Korda defeated Diego Schwartzman at the Miami Open on Tuesday

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev could face off in the semifinals if they win their respective quarterfinal matches.

Jannik Sinner, the 21st seed, will meet Alexander Bublik in another quarterfinal, with both players aiming to reach their first Masters semifinal.