Donald Trump recently confused tennis legend Jimmy Connors with the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter. Trump sought to criticize Joe Biden by suggesting that Carter appeared to be an exceptional leader in comparison.

With the 2024 US presidential election inching closer, Trump recently held a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, confidently predicting his victory in the state.

While addressing a crowd of 80,000–100,000 strong, Trump hit out at Jimmy Carter. He emphasized that the 39th US President had a "bad reputation" during his tenure but claimed that even Carter was considered a "brilliant" president in comparison to Joe Biden.

However, Trump's message was undercut, as he mistakenly referred to Carter as Jimmy Connors instead, confusing his name for the tennis legend's.

"Jimmy Connors is— He’s also happy. Jimmy is a very happy man. Both of them because, you know what, they want him out. Jimmy Connors had a bad reputation. Right now, he is considered a totally brilliant president by comparison (to Joe Biden). Right now he is a totally brilliant president in comparison," he said.

Donald Trump has frequently expressed this sentiment regarding Joe Biden's presidency during his campaign trail, previously labeling him the "worst" president in US history, surpassing even Carter's perceived failings.

"Biden is the worst president in the history of our country. Worse than Jimmy Carter by a long shot," Trump said (via The New York Times).

Jimmy Connors on Donald Trump sitting in his box for 1988 US Open QF: "Trump left and reappeared in Andre Agassi’s box, I guess he knew where the cameras would be"

Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors took on Andre Agassi in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at the 1988 US Open. Agassi dominated the encounter, claiming a 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-1 victory to advance to the semifinals of the New York Major.

Connors recalled the clash in his memoir 'The Outsider,' revealing that Donald Trump had received an invitation to watch the match from his players box after failing to secure a ticket.

However, as Agassi's victory seemed imminent after the second set, Trump left Connors' box and appeared in Agassi's, likely seeking the attention of the camera's, according to the eight-time Grand Slam champion.

"At the 1988 Open, even Donald Trump couldn’t get a ticket to sit in one of the boxes, so Gerry Goldberg invited him into mine to watch my quarterfinal against Agassi," Connors wrote.

"After the second set, it was pretty clear who was going to win. Trump got up, left, and reappeared seconds later in Agassi’s box. I guess he knew where the cameras would be," he added.

The 1988 US Open quarterfinal clash marked the first-ever meeting between the American duo. Their second and final encounter took place in the quarterfinals of the 1989 edition of the New York Major, where Agassi secured a hard-fought 6-1, 4-6, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.