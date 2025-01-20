WATCH: Elena Rybakina cuts sad figure in Australian Open player area after Madison Keys upset loss

Elena Rybakina was spotted cycling in the gym with a dejected look after losing to Madison Keys in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. Rybakina came fresh off defeating Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Rybakina, the Kazakhstani player with a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3, made history at the 2024 Australian Open by recording the longest tie-break in Grand Slam history against Russian Anna Blinkova. Though she lost the match, Rybakina made up for the loss by winning her first WTA 500 title of the season at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Across the previous season, the 25-year-old amassed three WTA 500 titles but half of her year was marred by illnesses. She even ruled out her Paris Olympics bid because of acute bronchitis. Returning to the court at the Australian Open 2025, Elena Rybakina trounced Emerson Jones, Iva Jovic and Yastremska to reach the fourth round, losing to Madison Keys to end her Grand Slam bid.

In a video posted by an X fan, the 2022 Wimbledon champion was spotted cycling in the gym, seemingly sad about her loss to Keys.

Elena Rybakina suffered a health difficulty in her third-round match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. In a post-match conference, she updated the media about the back injury, saying:

"I don’t know yet, of course, it’s not so good, since it’s lower back but hopefully we can do everything possible in this one and a half day but for now it doesn’t seem too good to be honest.”

Elena Rybakina made her feelings known after her Australian Open loss to Madison Keys

Elena Rybakina playing at the 2025 Australian Open - (Source: Getty)

Having pulled out of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of 2024, Rybakina trained through persistent injuries to make a mark in Melbourne this year. However, she didn't achieve the desired results, hoping to improve for the upcoming games. She said (via Punto De Break):

"It's not the result I expected. It was a very tough match, I had some opportunities in my favor but this is what it is, I need to work a lot more. I think in the second game, when I was serving, I had a chance to go up 2-0, but in the end, the score was 1-1. From there, all the games were tough, but I think if I had gone up 2-0, everything would have been different, it would have helped me to continue differently."

Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakh player to get into the top 10 in the WTA rankings. Her 2022 Wimbledon title was the first Grand Slam win by a Kazakhistani player.

