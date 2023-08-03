WATCH: Elina Svitolina cheers for husband Gael Monfils after her own win as he claims his first top-25 victory in 17 months at Citi Open

Elina Svitolina was spotted in the stands cheering for her husband Gael Monfils during his second-round match at the 2023 Citi Open.

Monfils defeated World No. 25 Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Elina Svitolina, who too is competing at the Citi Open, registered a 6-2, 6-2 win over Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Following her win over the Russian, Svitolina stated that she was planning to quickly complete her post-match treatment so she can be ready in time for Gael Monfils’ match.

“I still have a little bit of time before his match so, definitely ice bath. And then I’m gonna go and support him for sure,” she said in her on-court interview.

The Ukrainian promptly attended Monfils’ match. Svitolina was elated as her husband came out on top, and was captured celebrating his victory.

This was the Gael Monfils’ just third tour-level victory in 2023. The 36-year-old has been out of action for the most part of the season, tending to injuries.

His other two victories came in the first round of the 2023 French Open and the opening round of the ongoing Citi Open, where the Frenchman got the better of American Bjorn Fratangelo before his win over Alexander Bublik.

The triumph over Bublik is also Gael Monfils’ first top-25 win in 17 months. His previous such win came against former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

"We want her to stay home for the health reasons" – Elina Svitolina on her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai

Monfils cheers for Svitolina at the 2022 Adelaide International

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils welcomed their first child – daughter Skai – in October 2022. The couple is now traveling around the world on tour without the 10-month-old.

During a press conference at the Citi Open, Svitolina revealed why she and Monfils’ chose to not travel with Skai. She cited the baby’s health as the reason for their decision.

"She's at home. We want her to stay home for the health reasons. Health is No. 1 priority for us. It's really challenging," she said.

She further explained that tennis requires a lot of touring and staying in unfamiliar places, which can be stressful for a baby.

"We know how tiring it can be to travel that much. Tennis requires a lot of traveling, flying, and all this stress. We don't want to stress her right now at the beginning," she added.

The former World No. 3 confessed that it is tough for the couple to be away from their child.

"For sure it's extremely tough for us. We were FaceTiming this morning with her and she was super happy. It's really sad for us, but, you know, we have to put the priority on her health," she said.

Following her victories over Victoria Azarenka and Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina will now take on the winner between Jessica Pegula and Peyton Stearns in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

Meanwhile, 2016 champion Gael Monfils will face Tallon Griekspoor for a spot in the quarterfinals.