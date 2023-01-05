Watch: Elina Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils hop on the Zootopia photo trend, delight fans by acting out beloved characters from Disney movie 

Newly turned parents Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils captivated their fans after recently sharing a cute video of themselves trying to execute the Zootopia photo trend. The couple emulated the famous characters Judy Hopp and Nick Wilde from the American Disney movie and showcased their adorable chemistry as they posed for multiple pictures in the short video.

Svitolina and Monfils were blessed with a baby girl in October last year. While the Frenchman made a brief appearance at the Canadian Masters in August, Svitolina hasn't competed in the women's tour since her maternal break in March.

She took to her social media handle on Instagram and shared a goofy video with her husband, captioning it the 'cutest trend'.

Svitolina never shies away from giving her fans an insight into her life and remains quite active on social media. She has often been spotted creating video edits about her latest Nike outfits as well on previous occasions. The former World No. 3 maintains an exuberant and jovial social profile.

''I want to get back in shape, at my best, win matches"-Elina Svitolina

BNP Paribas Open - Day 5; Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina only featured in 13 matches in the 2022 season before taking her maternity break in March. Her last competitive appearance was at the Miami Open, where she was outfoxed by British tennis player Heather Watson in an absorbing three-set tie. She also participated at the 2022 Australian Open but couldn't get past Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

The Ukrainian spoke about her potential return to competitive tennis in an interview with Canal + Sport and said she missed being on tour and playing matches at the highest level.

"I miss the circuit, I miss training, and I also miss the fans but what I miss the most is the victory, it's like a drug. I want to get back in shape, at my best, win matches and enjoy these moments," Elina Svitolina said

Svitolina performed exceedingly well in the 2021 season, amassing 41 wins out of 61 matches and capturing the Chicago Women's Open title. She also represented Ukraine at the Tokyo Olympics and made her country proud by winning a famous bronze medal in the singles event.

Her husband Gael Monfils, who was also present in the interview, spoke about his comeback plans as well after being forced to hit the sidelines at the 2022 Canadian Masters due to a foot injury. It is highly unlikely that fans will get to witness the Frenchman in action at the Australian Open, but he could regain his fitness again and get back in action at the start of the claycourt swing.

Poll : 0 votes