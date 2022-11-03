Watch: Elina Svitolina shares "first TikTok" with her newborn daughter

Elina Svitolina took to Instagram to share a video of herself alongside her newborn daughter Skai, dubbing it her daughter's "first TikTok video." Svitolina and French tennis superstar Gael Monfils recently announced the birth of their first child a few weeks ago. The former World No. 3 and Monfils, a two-time grand slam semifinalist, tied the knot in July last year.

Monfils took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter, calling it the "most amazing night" of his life.

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am. Elina was strong and brave,” he posted.

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils

Elina was strong and brave 🏾 🏾

I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🏾

Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am.Elina was strong and braveI can t thx enough my wife and God for this special momentWelcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am.Elina was strong and brave💪🏾🙏🏾I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🙏🏾Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ ❤️ https://t.co/gWwg6c7pYb

Svitolina's video, barely a few seconds long, has the Ukrainian using a transition effect to show off her baby to her fans while cradling it with motherly affection in her arms. The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 120,000 views in a couple of hours.

Elina Svitolina will host a charity gala in December to aid war-torn Ukraine

Elina Svitolina at the BNP Paribas Open

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina has made known her plans to hold a charity event in December, where money will be gathered for Ukrainian families who have been devastated by the ongoing war against Russia.

The funds raised at the gala — which is being sponsored by His Royal Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco — will be put to use to support the numerous initiatives that her foundation has started.

The Ukrainian tennis post-war rehabilitation program, as well as to keep giving families who have been severely impacted by the war in Ukraine logistical and material support, are some of the activities the foundation has taken an active role in.

"I’m holding the Annual Gala Dinner, which will be held for the first time at Monaco Yacht Club. The funds raised during this evening will be used to finance the programs set up by Elina Svitolina Foundation since 2019 including post-war Ukrainian tennis recovery program, but also to continue the logistical and material support provided to the families of beneficiaries severely impacted by the war in Ukraine, " she stated in her Instagram post about the same.

"My goal is to gather those who support Ukraine and find new friends and partners for my Foundation. The team and I firmly believe in victory and are already thinking about the post-war restoration of the sports infrastructure. Young talents who fled the country because of the war should know that they will soon be very welcome at home," she added.

Poll : 0 votes