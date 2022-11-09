WATCH: Elise Mertens flaunts her dance moves after winning the WTA Finals doubles title

Elise Mertens exulted in her maiden WTA Finals doubles win on Monday. Alongside partner Veronika Kudermetova, the fourth-seeded pair beat top seeds and defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 in just under two hours.

Mertens later showed off her dancing skills as she grooved to the Beyonce song "Cuff it," and posted the video on Tiktok and Instagram.

"Shake it till you make it," Elise Mertens captioned her post.

Mertens is also a three-time Grand Slam doubles winner and finished runner-up at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships alongside her partner Zhang Shuai.

"We just kept believing" - Elise Mertens on winning WTA Finals in doubles

2022 WTA Finals - Day 8

Fourth seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova fought back from 7-2 down in the match tie-break to script a memorable win and claim their maiden WTA Finals doubles title.

Speaking to the WTA after the match, Mertens said she and Kudermetova "kept believing" and did well on the big points, adding that the pair shared a great dynamic throughout the week.

"I don't know, actually. We just kept believing," Mertens said. "We just did really well at the important points, she (Kudermetova) played amazing at the end, I was just like 'oh my god I need to put the ball in.' But throughout the whole week we had a really good dynamic and every match we stepped on court to win it but also got positive energy which really helped."

The 26-year-old Belgian heaped praise on Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, calling them the "greatest in the world." She added that belief was necessary in order to win.

"They are a great doubles pair, the greatest in the world but you have to believe you can to win otherwise it will not happen so I think we kind of did okay," Mertens added.

Poll : 0 votes