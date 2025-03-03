WATCH: Emma Navarro's billionaire father Ben joins her for an adorable father-daughter victory dance on podium after Merida victory

Emma Navarro's father joined her during her celebrations at the 2025 Merida Open. The World No. 10 won her second career title, beating Emiliana Arango in the final 6-0, 6-0.

Ad

The former World No. 8's father is American businessman Benjamin Navarro. Navarro is the founder of Sherman Financial Group LLC, one of the largest financial conglomerates in America. He is a high-net-worth individual whose personal assets are currently valued at $1.5 billion.

After Emma Navarro won her title at the Merida Open, her father joined her at the podium and joined in on the celebrations. He put on a Sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, and posed for photographs with his daughter.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The father-daughter duo seemed to be enjoying themselves, as they also danced to the tunes chanted by the crowd. Both of them were wearing Sombreros. Navarro's father gave his daughter a twirl, which was captured by tennis insider Bastien Fachan and put on X.

"Emma Navarro’s little victory dance with her dad, that’s so cute" wrote Fachan

Expand Tweet

Ad

This title was Navarro's second, and her first at the WTA 500 level, making it the biggest title of the American player's career. Navarro has improved her game by leaps and bounds, having broken through to the semifinals of a Grand Slam at the US Open last year.

Emma Navarro was in excellent form at the Merida Open

In picture: Emma Navarro (Getty)

Navarro came into the Merida Open on the back of some average form. She had reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open but was beaten comprehensively by Iga Swiatek. After Melbourne, the American player had a couple of disappointing losses in the Middle-East events in Doha and Dubai, as she won one out of three matches.

Ad

However, at the Merida Open, Navarro was the top seed, and she played like that. She did not drop a set throughout the event, losing only nine games on her way to the title. The 23-year-old got an opening-round bye and then defeated Petra Martic 6-1, 6-2. She then won against defending champion Zeynep Sonmez 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

After defeating Elina Avanesyan in the semifinal, Navarro faced off against Emiliana Aranago in the final. The top seed saved her best for the last and routed her Colombian opponent, inflicting a double bagel. In doing so, the World No. 10 became the fifth woman in the 21st century to win a WTA Final without dropping a game and the first since Iga Swiatek in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback