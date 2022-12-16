WATCH: Emma Raducanu, Andrey Rublev, and others try their hands at the 'Crossbar Challenge' in Abu Dhabi

Tennis players like Andrey Rublev and Emma Raducanu are getting ready for the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France on Sunday.

In a new video, several tennis players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur, Cameron Norrie, Borna Coric, etc. showed off their skills with tennis racquets and with their feet.

The aforementioned players participated in a crossbar challenge organized by the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The players had to hit the crossbar, with a tennis ball and a football, to win the challenge. While many like Raducanu, Rublev and Norrie failed to hit the crossbar with the football, Tsitsipas was the only player to hit the crossbar with both a tennis ball and a football.

"They are among the greatest of all history and just happened that they are in this same era" - Andrey Rublev on Nadal and Djokovic

Andrey Rublev of Russia returns a shot to Casper Ruud

In a recent interview, Andrey Rublev revealed the difficulties while competing against players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He called the duo the 'greatest players of all time' who are playing in the same era and pointed out why they win every big trophy.

"First of all, they are among the greatest of all history and just happened that they are in this same era. On top of that, they have an amazing experience from the journey they’ve been through in tennis. So they know exactly what to do in the right moment," he said.

Rublev also gave his opinion on the new format of the Davis Cup and revealed that the tournament should be similar to the World Cup.

"In my opinion, they should need something like a World Cup. Every two or four years. That would be much more special because, imagine, in the previous format, you finished the process at the end of November winning and at the beginning of February, you needed to play the first round. You won the trophy two months ago and you have to play already again. In my opinion that feeling was not so special. At least is something better to wait a bit and enjoy the moment," said Rublev.

"Some things are good and others are not. Maybe is better that we don’t play every time in the year. I remember myself losing two weeks of tournaments every time I played a match-up," he added.

