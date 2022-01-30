Watch: Emma Raducanu practicing at the Tanglin Club in Singapore 

World No. 18 Emma Raducanu caught up with the Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth of the Singapore government, Edwin Tong, along with her father Ian Raducanu, at the Tanglin Club in Singapore on Saturday.

Emma Raducanu Fans @RaducanuNews



Photos from



#EmmaRaducanu | #Raducanu 'Minister met both Emma and Ian Raducanu, who shared his view on youth tennis and the amazing story of @emmaraducanu and how she got to where she is...'Photos from instagram.com/p/CZUS1ZcvF2C/ 'Minister met both Emma and Ian Raducanu, who shared his view on youth tennis and the amazing story of @emmaraducanu and how she got to where she is...'Photos from instagram.com/p/CZUS1ZcvF2C/#EmmaRaducanu | #Raducanu https://t.co/QoskwNYMeV

According to En-Lai Yeoh, the President of the Tanglin Club, Tong had a discussion with the Brit and her father on "youth tennis" in which Ian also described his daughter's "amazing story" and how she managed to reach where she is at the moment. Yeoh shared a picture of the two on his Instagram handle.

"We were extremely proud to host Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong at the Tanglin Club today. Minister met both Emma and Ian Raducanu, who shared his view on youth tennis and the amazing story of Emma Raducanu and how she got to where she is," Yeoh captioned the Instagram post.

After an early exit from the 2022 Australian Open, Raducanu was spotted practicing on the court at the Tanglin Club in Singapore on Saturday. A large crowd gathered to watch the 2021 US Open champion during her training session.

EvanTang @evan_mangoes #EmmaRaducanu #Raducanu Emma practicing her serves in Singapore on the 28th of Jan…my fav training video of the session! @EmmaRaducanu Emma practicing her serves in Singapore on the 28th of Jan…my fav training video of the session! @EmmaRaducanu #EmmaRaducanu #Raducanu https://t.co/RrGiPnKmZr

Mentioning that it was nice to watch the World No. 18's training session, Yeoh also thanked the Brit and her father for sharing her "vision and passion", for the sport, which he believes would ultimately help the Singapore government to develop tennis in the nation.

"We also were among the socially distanced hordes watching Emma train Saturday morning at Tanglin Club. Thank you so much for sharing your vision, passion, and how you intend to grow Singapore sport in the short time we had," added Yeoh.

Emma Raducanu has managed just three wins on the WTA tour since her epic US Open 2021 campaign

Emma Raducanu at the Indian Wells 2021

Emma Raducanu broke into headlines after her brilliant run at the 2021 US Open, where she created history after becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. The Brit didn't drop a single set in New York.

But since the Major, the nineteen-year-old hasn't left much of a mark on the WTA tour. She has featured in five tournaments since September 2021 but has only managed to reach the quarterfinals once, having a poor 3-5 win-loss record on tour.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews | Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after a three-set defeat to Danka Kovinic in the second round.



#AusOpen | Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after a three-set defeat to Danka Kovinic in the second round. 🚨 | Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after a three-set defeat to Danka Kovinic in the second round. #AusOpen https://t.co/GDBAmYbE9i

Also Read Article Continues below

Raducanu came through her match against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open. She suffered a defeat in the very next round at the hands of Danka Kovinic in three sets.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya