×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Emma Raducanu drives a Porsche in Stuttgart during the Stuttgart Open

&lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/player/emma-raducanu&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;Emma Raducanu&lt;/a&gt; reached the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open
Emma Raducanu reached the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open
Neelabhra Roy
Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 25, 2022 12:10 PM IST
News

Emma Raducanu, who is the brand ambassador for Porsche, was seen driving the automobile brand's car in Stuttgart.

The 19-year-old competed at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and reached the quarterfinals following victories over Storm Sanders and Tamara Korpatsch. However, she was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

A story was uploaded to Instagram where Raducanu can be seen driving a Porsche vehicle while being filmed.

Video from instagram.com/lu.esto/#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu | #Porsche https://t.co/UPhGNe7oYZ

Emma Raducanu posted a picture on Twitter comprising of her moments in Stuttgart, both on and off the court.

fun week in Stuttgart on & off the court🏎 🤸‍♂️🧱 @PorscheTennis #middleofthemiddle https://t.co/KnNToYKj3t

Emma Raducanu became Porsche's new Brand ambassador

Emma Raducanu became Porsche&#039;s new brand ambassador last month
Emma Raducanu became Porsche's new brand ambassador last month

Emma Raducanu became Porsche's new brand ambassador last month. The Brit spoke on being a massive automobile and motorsport fan from her karting days.

"For me to be a brand ambassador for Porsche means a lot,” Raducanu said. ‟Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age. One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go wow and be like dreaming of one day sitting in my own."
"Growing up, I would go to Brands Hatch and watch the Porsche Carrera Cup finals. The adrenalin I would get from motorsports and seeing the Porsches was actually the most fun part of my week."

Raducanu has not had a particularly impressive 2022 season with only five wins out of 12 matches so far. The US Open champion lost in the opening round of the Sydney International and followed it up with a second-round exit at the Australian Open. She suffered defeat in her opening matches at the Miami Open and the Abierto Zapopan where she was forced to retire due to injury.

Raducanu scored her first victory on claycourt while representing Great Britain in the qualifying rounds of the Billie Jean King Cup. However, she suffered a foot blister in her second match against Marketa Vondrousova and was beaten comprehensively.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix marks the first competition where Raducanu has won two matches this season. The 19-year-old will probably be motivated following a good run in a claycourt tournament, a surface she has limited experience on and will look to do better in her next competition at the Madrid Open.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी