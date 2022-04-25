Watch: Emma Raducanu drives a Porsche in Stuttgart during the Stuttgart Open

Emma Raducanu, who is the brand ambassador for Porsche, was seen driving the automobile brand's car in Stuttgart.

The 19-year-old competed at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and reached the quarterfinals following victories over Storm Sanders and Tamara Korpatsch. However, she was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the last eight.

A story was uploaded to Instagram where Raducanu can be seen driving a Porsche vehicle while being filmed.

Emma Raducanu posted a picture on Twitter comprising of her moments in Stuttgart, both on and off the court.

Emma Raducanu became Porsche's new brand ambassador last month. The Brit spoke on being a massive automobile and motorsport fan from her karting days.

"For me to be a brand ambassador for Porsche means a lot,” Raducanu said. ‟Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age. One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go wow and be like dreaming of one day sitting in my own."

"Growing up, I would go to Brands Hatch and watch the Porsche Carrera Cup finals. The adrenalin I would get from motorsports and seeing the Porsches was actually the most fun part of my week."

Raducanu has not had a particularly impressive 2022 season with only five wins out of 12 matches so far. The US Open champion lost in the opening round of the Sydney International and followed it up with a second-round exit at the Australian Open. She suffered defeat in her opening matches at the Miami Open and the Abierto Zapopan where she was forced to retire due to injury.

Raducanu scored her first victory on claycourt while representing Great Britain in the qualifying rounds of the Billie Jean King Cup. However, she suffered a foot blister in her second match against Marketa Vondrousova and was beaten comprehensively.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix marks the first competition where Raducanu has won two matches this season. The 19-year-old will probably be motivated following a good run in a claycourt tournament, a surface she has limited experience on and will look to do better in her next competition at the Madrid Open.

