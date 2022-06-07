Watch: Emma Raducanu and Dua Lipa team up for Evian commercial ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships 

World No. 12 Emma Raducanu and British pop sensation Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new ad campaign for Evian.

The 19-year old British star was happy to teach the singer-songwriter a few tricks on the tennis court, beginning with how to grip the racquet and get a clean swing on ball. The pop star then returned the favour by teaching Raducanu a few dance moves.

evian @evianwater step out of their comfort zones and show their true selves in our latest campaign

A pure moment like this calls for natural Ahead of the tennis season, evian ambassadors @DuaLipa 🦋 + @EmmaRaducanu step out of their comfort zones and show their true selves in our latest campaign #evian drinktrue.A pure moment like this calls for natural #evian mineral water Ahead of the tennis season, evian ambassadors @DuaLipa 🦋 + @EmmaRaducanu 🎾 step out of their comfort zones and show their true selves in our latest campaign #eviandrinktrue. A pure moment like this calls for natural #evian mineral water 💧 https://t.co/k5BCvpDpU1

"Ahead of the tennis season, Evian ambassadors Dua Lipa and Emma Raducanu stepped out of their comfort zones and showed their true selves in our latest campaign #eviandrinktrue. A pure moment like this calls for natural #evian mineral water," Evian camptions the video on Twitter.

After making the video, Dua Lipa had a few kind words to say about 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, calling her "incomparable."

“I’m so happy to be partnering with Evian again for this next campaign with the incomparable Emma Raducanu. Getting to experience a bit of how Emma trains for the summer tennis season first-hand only added to the immense amount of respect I have for her and her craft," Dua Lipa said.

Raducanu also shared her experience of working with the Grammy award winner, and joked that she would stick to tennis after trying to learn Dua Lipa's dance moves.

“Dua is one of the absolute top people I would have wanted to be in a campaign with and I just feel so lucky that Evian made it happen! This was my first big evian campaign and we all had so much fun on set. Dua was a brilliant coach, being patient with me as I tried her dancing. I think I’ll stick to the court though!,” Raducanu said.

"Absolute freak injury, I think I pulled something"- Emma Raducanu on injury scare at the Nottingham Open

Emma Raducanu at the Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Four

With Wimbledon less than three weeks away, World No. 12 Emma Raducanu suffered an unfortunate injury in the first round of the the Nottingham Open against Viktorija Golubic.

The 19-year old had shown signs of discomfort in the very first game of the match. She took a medical time out and received treatment on her left side, with a trainer attending to her rib and upper arm. She took painkillers and attempted to carry on, but was forced to pull out at 4-3 down in the first set.

Speaking in her post-match interview, she said it was an "absolute freak" injury.

"First game, absolute freak, I think I pulled something. Im not really sure what exactly happened. I just came off the court," Raducanu said, adding, "Absolute freak injury, I think. I couldn't have done more about it. So that's it."

It was a disappointing end for the British No.1 in her first grass court match of the season. She will be hoping to get fit in time to compete at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far