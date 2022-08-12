Watch: Emma Raducanu fulfills lifelong dream of driving a Porsche sports car at Silverstone; is joined by former F1 star Mark Webber

Emma Raducanu has checked off another bucket list item by racing a sports car at the Porsche Experience Centre at Silverstone, located next to the iconic Grand Prix circuit in England. The 19-year-old fulfilled a long-standing dream of driving a Porsche sports car at Silverstone and was joined by former F1 driver Mark Webber in the Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Raducanu is a brand ambassador for Porsche and signed up with the luxury car brand earlier this year. The British tennis star cherished her recent experience testing the sports car in various track conditions, with expert guidance from Webber as well as a Porsche consultant.

She was a passenger for a bit as the nine-time F1 Grand Prix winner Webber took the car for a spin before the duo swapped seats.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis Our Porsche Brand Ambassador was able to fulfill her big dream visiting the Porsche Experience Centre and driving alongside



As they approached the end of the test drive, Webber praised Raducanu's skills behind the wheel. He expressed that the 19-year-old has the determination and focus of a top athlete and that she handled the sports car with the same grit she displays when on the tennis court.

"I have met many top sportspeople and their focus and determination to be the best they can be is always crystal clear,” Mark Webber said after the drive. ‟Those qualities were plain to see when Emma drove me in the 911 today, the same grit you see on the tennis court!"

Raducanu drove the car in wet and dry conditions and also tested her ability to drive the car on surfaces that simulate ice and snow-like conditions while driving.

‟It was great to meet Mark and get some insight both to winning with Porsche at the top level and his own dedication to personal fitness. I look forward to driving with him again!” Emma Raducanu said.

"It is like playing a tennis match" - Emma Raducanu on her experience of driving the Porsche sports car at Silverstone

Emma Raducanu in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2022

Emma Raducanu further spoke about her special experience of driving at Silverstone and enjoyed every bit of it. She became more and more comfortable as she racked up more laps in the Porsche 911 Carrera S car.

Raducanu likened her driving experience to playing a tennis match, where she learns with experience and keeps getting better.

‟I found the track really good. It was a lot of fun for me...Over the laps, you can anticipate the car’s reactions more, and I could get into a rhythm,” said Raducanu.

‟It is like playing a tennis match; learning where to push and how to work with the car to get the best results. My instructor Graham gave me lots of good advice. I learned a lot and am already looking forward to coming back," she added.

On the tennis front, Raducanu is preparing for the 2022 US Open, where she will defend last year's title - her maiden Grand Slam title victory. She lost in the opening round of this week's Canadian Open and the World No. 10 will make her debut appearance at the Cincinnati Open next week ahead of the US Open.

Raducanu's best results this year came at last week's Citi Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in April, by reaching the quarterfinals at both tournaments.

