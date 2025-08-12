WATCH: Emma Raducanu gets crowd support as she clashes with umpire over crying child's removal in Cincinnati Open clash vs Aryna Sabalenka

Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka recently faced off against each other at the Cincinnati Open. During the match, the Brit clashed with the umpire over a crying child’s removal from the stadium and received support from the crowd for her request.For Raducanu and Sabalenka, this encounter marked a re-match of their clash at the Wimbledon Championships. Back then, the 22-year-old had put on a strong performance, pushing the reigning World No.1 hard before going down 7-6(6), 6-4.Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka's match in Cincinnati was also a closely fought battle. However, a crying child in the audience disrupted the game, and when Raducanu turned to the umpire, the umpire stated,&quot;It's a child, do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?&quot;In response, multiple members of the audience spoke out in support of Raducanu. Watch a video of the moment below:Emma Raducanu reflects on her performance against Aryna SabalenkaRaducanu at the HSBC Championships (Image Source: Getty)Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka's clash at the Cincinnati Open got off to a strong start for the former. She raced ahead of a 2-0 lead, before the World No.1 came from behind to clinch a 7-6(3) win.However, Raducanu kept up the fight, winning the second game 6-4 to force a decider. The final game was another incredibly close battle with Sabalenka keeping her cool to eke out a 7-6(5) victory.After the match, Raducanu shared that she was ‘proud of her performance’, telling media,&quot;She's world No 1 for a reason. I pushed her more than I did at Wimbledon, so that's that's an improvement. Also, it was good to have this result on a hard court because it's very different to grass, and I've always thought grass suits me a lot more - and I still believe that. So to have pushed her on a hard court like that, I'm pretty proud.”The Brit went on to reflect on the importance of consistency, saying,&quot;I think starting the point is a big takeaway. I think she did that incredibly well; in the big moments, she served and returned really well. I did too, in certain moments of the match, but to kind of hold that level on the starting point for the whole match, I think that's a big thing for me.&quot;With this win, Aryna Sabalenka now leads Emma Raducanu 3-0 in their head-to-head records. However, the 22-year-old has registered significant improvements in her game during each of their matches.