Emma Raducanu was involved in a hilarious moment during her match against Caroline Garcia during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier between France and Great Britain in Le Portel.

On Friday, the 2021 US Open Champion defeated Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 after being a set down. Raducanu has now leveled the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie 1-1 after her compatriot Katie Boulter was defeated by French star Diane Parry in straight sets.

During the final set of the match, Raducanu held her serve to lead 5-1 and thought that she won the match. The 21-year-old walked towards the net to shake hands with her opponent before realizing the match wasn't finished yet.

During the post-match press conference, Raducanu referred to the incident as "embarrassing" and said that she was very happy to eventually get the win.

“I don't know what happened. It was quite embarrassing! All I was thinking was: 'If I lose this, I'm going to look a right muppet'. So I'm very happy I managed to pull it through," Emma Raducanu said

The Brit now has a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Garcia following her victory in Le Portel. The two faced one another twice in 2022, with Raducanu winning in the first round Indian Wells while Garcia beat her in the second round of Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu will now compete against Diane Parry in the fourth match of the BJK cup Qualifiers between Britain and France

Emma Raducanu in action during the Billie Jean Cup qualifier between Great Britain and France

As France and Britain continue to battle for a spot at the Billie Jean King Cup finals coming up in November, Raducanu is next scheduled to face Diane Parry in the fourth match of their best-of-five tie on Saturday, April 13. The two will lock horns for the very first time.

Before Raducanu faces Parry, a singles fixture between Katie Boulter and Caroline Garcia is slated to take place.

The 21-year-old has a 6-5 win-loss record so far in 2024, with a third-round appearance at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells being her most notable performance so far.

Raducanu also reached the second round of the ASB Classic, Australian Open and the Abu Dhabi Open. The Brit is currently placed 302nd in the WTA rankings

