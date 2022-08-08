Watch: Emma Raducanu practices ahead of Canadian Open 

Emma Raducanu, seeking to strike form ahead of the US Open, was recently seen practicing on the courts of the National Bank Open.

Sports journalist Lukas Weese posted a video on Twitter of Raducanu practicing her shots as a sparse crowd looked on from the stands in Toronto.

"Emma Raducanu, Reigning @usopen Champion. Practicing ahead of @NBOtoronto," Weese tweeted.

Below is another video from Raducanu's practice session:

Raducanu created history by becoming the first Briton to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

The teenager, who has suffered a bout of injuries since the epic title win in New York, will be hoping to peak in time for the US Open at the end of the month.

The youngster revealed that she overcame blisters en route to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open before going down to eventual champion Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets.

After a hard-fought 7-6(5), 7-6(4) victory over Camila Osorio, which helped her reach the last-eight stage of a tournament for the first time since the Stuttgart Open, Raducanu revealed that she was proud to have "dug in when it mattered."

"A pretty monumental effort to really get through that. I’m just really pleased and proud of how I dug in when it mattered,” she said.

Emma Raducanu's season so far

Emma Raducanu in action at the Citi Open

Emma Raducanu, who recently broke into the WTA top 10, is aiming to put a disappointing season behind her in the run-up to the US Open, where she made history last year.

A second-round loss at the Australian Open was followed by early exits in Indian Wells and Miami. In her first-ever stint on clay, the 19-year-old did well to make it to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Hampered by a back injury in Rome, the Brit failed to get past the second round of the French Open where she lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Raducanu did not play any preparatory tournaments on grass ahead of Wimbledon, where she suffered yet another second-round exit.

The teenager has courted controversy recently for hiring Russian coach Dmitry Tursunov on a trial basis.

Raducanu, who is seeded ninth at the Canadian Open, will square off against Camila Giorgi in the first round.

