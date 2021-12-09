Watch: Emma Raducanu practices ahead of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships

Emma Raducanu is currently in Abu Dhabi to take part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where she plays World No. 23 Belinda Bencic on 16 December.

The women's edition of the competition started in 2017 with the French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko defeating Serena Williams. The following year, Williams lost to her sister Venus.

In 2019, Maria Sharapova won the tournament by defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in the final. The competition was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will take place in 2021 as a warm-up event for the new season.

Raducanu takes on Bencic in the Women's Singles final on the first day of the tournament. The Brit is currently training for the match and the competition's official Twitter handle posted a video of one of her sessions.

Raducanu produced some impressive groundstrokes along with a number of strong backhands.

"That form tho", the post was captioned.

Raducanu was arguably the revelation of 2021

Raducanu won this year's US Open

The 19-year-old had a magnificent few months on tour as she reached the fourth round in her first Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon. Raducanu had to qualify for the main draw of the US Open and went on to win the title without dropping a single set. The win took her ranking from 150 to 23.

For her exploits, the teenager won the WTA Newcomer of the Year award and stands a fair chance of being adjudged the BBC Sports Personality of the Year as well. She will end 2021 as World No.19

Bencic was one of Raducanu's opponents at the US Open with the duo facing off in the quarterfinals. The Swiss will be keen on avenging that defeat when the two take on one another next week.

The Men's Singles event is also something to look out for. Reigning champion Rafael Nadal and top seed Andrey Rublev have already received a bye to the semifinals, while the two quarterfinals have some big names. Casper Ruud takes on Denis Shapovalov and Andy Murray will face Dominic Thiem.

While the Mubadala Championships will have only one match in the Women's Singles event, it is certainly one to look out for as both Raducanu and Bencic are more than capable of putting on a very good show.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the Brit having a phenomenal 2021 season at the Slams, she is definitely one to watch out for next year, starting with the Australian Open.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya