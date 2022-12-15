Watch: Emma Raducanu practices on the court ahead of 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Emma Raducanu was spotted taking part in a practice session as she gears up for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The young Brit will be in action on Friday as she returns to action for the first time since suffering a wrist injury in October. She will take part in the annual singles exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi and will be gunning to get match-fit ahead of the new season. She will face off against World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in a winner-take-all clash.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship's social media account shared a video of the 20-year-old practicing on the courts on Wednesday.

"Look who's here," they wrote in the tweet.

The exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi is set to commence on December 16 at the International Tennis Complex. The opening night will witness a one-off singles match between Raducanu and Jabeur and also the quarterfinal matches of the men's singles.

The former US Open champion was supposed to be taking part in the exhibition event last year but was forced to withdraw as she tested positive for COVID-19. Jabeur stepped in to replace Raducanu and eventually went on to win the title by defeating Belinda Bencic in the one-off contest.

“I am thrilled to finally be making my debut in Abu Dhabi” - Emma Raducanu expresses excitement ahead of Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Emma Raducanu expressed her excitement at taking part in the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

In a conversation with the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the British player shared thoughts about her debut trip to the Middle East. She conveyed that Abu Dhabi fans are "supportive" and that she "cannot wait to play in front of them."

"I am thrilled to finally be making my debut in Abu Dhabi. I’ve heard great things about the fans and how supportive they are, and I can’t wait to play in front of them all," Emma Raducanu stated.

Raducanu's opponent Ons Jabeur also expressed her feelings ahead of the event. The Tunisian had only positive things to say about the fans in Abu Dhabi and hoped to defend the title this year.

"Playing in Abu Dhabi is always exciting. I had a fantastic experience there in 2021 and I don’t want to lose the opportunity to defend my championship title this year. Aside from the match itself, I am most excited to see my fans there. I find them extremely special as they have supported me throughout every competition I have participated in this year,” Jabeur said.

