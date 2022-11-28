Watch: Emma Raducanu practices with fans at Queen's club, leaves them in awe

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu was spotted practicing with fans in London and leaving them awestruck afterward.

Raducanu, who is known for being very friendly with her fans, didn't disappoint them once more as she was spotted practicing with them at the Queen's Club. She played some long strokes with amazing footwork and even shook hands with one of the fans after a successful shot.

Emma Raducanu became one of the most recognized sportswomen in Britain overnight when she won the US Open last year. Since then, the Brit has had a difficult journey, as she has struggled to live up to lofty expectations. She failed to defend her US Open title this year and her ranking dropped to No. 75 after only one semifinal appearance in 2022.

Emma Raducanu to start her 2023 season at ASB Classic in New Zealand

After a disappointing 2022 season, Emma Raducanu is determined to make amends next year. She is scheduled to kick off the 2023 campaign at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, the 20-year-old Brit said that starting her season in New Zealand would be the perfect way to "start off the 2023 Australian Open" and that she intended to experience the country's scenic beauty as well.

"I’m really looking forward to coming to New Zealand," Emma Raducanu said, adding, "I’ve heard so many good things about the tournament. It is a great way to start off the Australian Open swing. I have heard the tournament in New Zealand is great for players and fans. New Zealand is known for its beautiful landscape and nature, so I hope I can get to explore some of the other beautiful parts whilst I’m there."

The former World No. 10, who is currently recovering from a wrist injury, also shared her goals for the upcoming season, stating that she wants to gain more experience and avoid injuries.

"My goals for 2023 are to again gain more experience on the tour. It was only my first full year in 2022 and to complete more of the year and remain injury-free as much as possible - that's my biggest goal. A really good physical foundation will hold me in good stead for the future," Raducanu stated further.

Other players that have signed up for the 2023 ASB Classic so far include 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, World No. 7 Coco Gauff, and Leylah Fernandez.

