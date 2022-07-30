Watch: Emma Raducanu practises with Simona Halep ahead of Citi Open debut

Emma Raducanu hit the practice courts at the Citi Open with former World No. 1 Simona Halep on Friday.

The reigning US Open champion, who made the second round at Wimbledon, will make her Citi Open debut against Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova. Raducanu will look to make a strong run at the north American hardcourt tournament ahead of her title defense at Flushing Meadows later next month.

The 19-year-old meant business as she practiced with Halep ahead of her first match in the US capital.

Here's a video of Raducanu hitting the practice courts with Halep on Friday afternoon:

The current World No. 10 announced her participation at the Citi Open only a few days ago.

"Hey everyone. I am happy to announce that I am coming to DC to play a tournament this summer. I am really looking forward to it because I haven't been the capital before and it should be good fun," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu's 2022 season so far

Emma Raducanu has had an underwhelming season.

Emma Raducanu had a fairy-tale triumph at the US Open last year. The teenager became the first qualifier - male or female - to win a Grand Slam singles title after starting in qualifying.

Raducanu won ten straight matches - including three in the qualifiers - without dropping a set to become one of the most unexpected Major winners (and the first as a qualifier) in recent times. That success catapulted her into almost overnight superstardom, but the teenager has struggled to build on that run this year.

US Open Tennis @usopen Champion



Emma Raducanu wins 10 matches to do the unthinkable at the QualifierChampionEmma Raducanu wins 10 matches to do the unthinkable at the #USOpen Qualifier ➡️ ChampionEmma Raducanu wins 10 matches to do the unthinkable at the #USOpen https://t.co/K3X5mLlnCL

The 19-year-old has won just nine of her 21 singles matches this year. Her best result came on claycourt in Stuttgart, where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. In five tournaments, she has bowed out in the opening round, including Miami and Rome.

Raducanu has particularly struggled at this year's Grand Slam tournaments - losing in the second round at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. She'll hope to fare better at the US Open - the scene of her maiden singles Major title - by building up some momentum on the north American hardcourts.

However, she faces a tough field on her first stop in DC. A stacked draw at the Citi Open features four former and current World No. 1s - Iga Swiatek, the returning Venus Williams, Halep and Victoria Azarenka.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far