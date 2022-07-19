Watch: Emma Raducanu prepares for North American hardcourt swing

Emma Raducanu is ramping up her preparations for the upcoming North American hardcourt swing ahead of her title defense at the US Open next month.

The 19-year-old is having a rather underwhelming campaign after the highs of her Flushing Meadows triumph last year. Raducanu had a memorable run in New York, becoming the first qualifier - male or female - to win a Major in the Open Era, without dropping a set in 10 matches.

However, the teenager has won only nine of her 21 matches this season, reaching the quarterfinals in Stuttgart before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. She has lost in the second round at all three Grand Slams this year.

Raducanu is coming off a straight-sets defeat to Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 at Wimbledon. However, she'd look to begin her season in earnest on the North American hardcourts. She's currently practising at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Here's a video of her practice:

Emma Raducanu's likely schedule leading up to US Open

Emma Raducanu on Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Emma Raducanu is next scheduled to play at the Citi Open in Washington DC, to be held from July 30 to August 7. She is looking forward to her debut in DC, which returns to the tour after three years.

“I’m thrilled that the Citi Open is bringing back its WTA tournament, and I’m really excited to compete on the courts in DC for the first time,” Raducanu was recently quoted as saying by Eurosport.

This time last year, the World No. 10 competed at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which'll run at the same time as the Citi Open. With her participation confirmed in DC, Raducanu will not play in San Jose this year.

Following the Citi Open, the teenager is expected to make her debut in the Toronto and Cincinnati WTA 1000 tournaments leading up to the US Open. Depending on how she fares at the two tournaments, Raducanu could make a decision on appearing at Cleveland or Granby in the week before Flushing Meadows.

She's evidently excited about her return to New York, having had a year's experience of rubbing shoulders with the best in the game.

“Going back to New York, it's going to be cool because I have got a lot of experiences playing on big courts, playing with people in the stadium, playing with the spotlight on you," said Raducanu. "I don't mind that. I mean, for me, everything is learning. I'm embracing every single moment that is thrown at me.”

Emma Raducanu will hope for a good hardcourt swing as she'll defend a lot of points, including 2000 at the US Open.

