Watch: Emma Raducanu's final practice session ahead of Transylvania Open attracts massive fan interest, Brit speaks in Romanian to wild cheers

The inaugural edition of the Transylvania Open features a packed field led by home favorite Simona Halep and US Open champion Emma Raducanu. But the Romanian government's latest COVID-19 regulations have resulted in the 2021 edition of the WTA 250 event being played without spectators.

Raducanu had earlier expressed her excitement at making her tour debut in Romania, the country where her father was born. And fans jumped at the opportunity to watch the fast-rising teenager during Sunday's practice.

Spectators thronged the Center Court for the evening session, which featured Emma Raducanu and Elena-Garbiela Ruse's second hit.

Tournament officials have since shared videos from the evening, which show excited crowds cheering for the players. One of them, a 30-second long clip, even sees fans attempting a Mexican wave from the stands behind the players.

Transylvania Open @TransylvaniaOpn Mexican waves at Emma x Gabi Ruse second practice session 😅 #TO2021 Mexican waves at Emma x Gabi Ruse second practice session 😅#TO2021 https://t.co/P35RyljRe5

The organizers also held an interaction session for fans featuring Raducanu and Ruse, as well as other Romanian players - including Monica Niculescu and Ana Bogdan.

Emma Raducanu can be heard speaking in Romanian, to a rousing reaction from the packed crowd.

Tournament officials uploaded a video of the full interaction, captioning it as a "special moment".

"Splendid moment with the Romanian players Gabi Ruse, Ana Bogdan, Monica Niculescu, together with Emma Raducanu, invited on Center Court to send a message to the fans, who will be missing tomorrow. 'I would like to hug you all, if I could,' Ana Bogdan concluded," the post read.

Transylvania Open @TransylvaniaOpn Splendid moment cu jucătoarele românce: Gabi Ruse, Ana Bogdan, Monica Niculescu, alături de Emma Raducanu, invitate pe Center Court să le transmită un mesaj fanilor, care vor lipsi de mâine. "Aș vrea să vă îmbrățișez pe toți, dacă s-ar putea", a încheiat Ana. ❤️ #TO2021 Splendid moment cu jucătoarele românce: Gabi Ruse, Ana Bogdan, Monica Niculescu, alături de Emma Raducanu, invitate pe Center Court să le transmită un mesaj fanilor, care vor lipsi de mâine. "Aș vrea să vă îmbrățișez pe toți, dacă s-ar putea", a încheiat Ana. ❤️#TO2021

Transylvania Open @TransylvaniaOpn Ce emoționant! Monica Niculescu, Gabriela Ruse, Ana Bogdan și Emma Raducanu, invitata specială a acestui moment, le-au vorbit fanilor prezenți în tribune azi, înainte ca turneul să-și închidă porțile pentru public.Doar ❤️ pentru jucătoarele noastre! #TO2021 Ce emoționant! Monica Niculescu, Gabriela Ruse, Ana Bogdan și Emma Raducanu, invitata specială a acestui moment, le-au vorbit fanilor prezenți în tribune azi, înainte ca turneul să-și închidă porțile pentru public.Doar ❤️ pentru jucătoarele noastre!#TO2021 https://t.co/yApnMIh10G

"It's a shame that the fans won't be able to come and watch" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu lost in the second round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Emma Raducanu will be making her first tour appearance since losing in the second round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open earlier this month.

Speaking to the media at the pre-tournament press conference, Raducanu discussed the absence of fans. She said it was a "shame" that fans would not be able to come out and support them throughout the week.

The 18-year-old, however, expressed joy at having had the opportunity to interact with fans during her practice session.

Raducanu said the crowds were really getting involved during the practice session, creating a "great" atmosphere. The Brit went on to add that she was happy to have shared a few "nice moments" with Romanian fans.

"The crowd was really getting into the atmosphere when I was practicing with Gabi," Raducanu said. "We know each other really well, she's really nice. It was a nice moment after the practice session, just greeting the fans."

"Yeah, it's a shame that that the fans won't be able to come and watch and support this week," she continued. "Regardless, it was a great atmosphere."

Emma Raducanu will open her Transylvania Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Edited by Musab Abid