Watch: Emma Raducanu's message to Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee

US Open champion Emma Raducanu had a special message for Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee.

The 96-year-old became the first British Monarch to celebrate their Platinum Jubilee on February 6, the day she took over the reigns of the United Kingdom from her father King George VI. Sunday marked 69 years since her coronation.

Raducanu took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Queen, lauding her for remaining calm at all times for 70 years.

"I know what it feels like to feel under pressure on a tennis court but for 70 years, you have remained calm at all times. Thank you for everything, Your Majesty," said Raducanu.

Queen Elizabeth II was among the many who congratulated Emma Raducanu on her victory at the US Open last year.

In her message, the monarch wrote, as per BBC, that the teenager's achievement was a remarkable one and was a testament to her hard work and dedication. She also stated that the performances of Raducanu and her opponent Leylah Fernandez would inspire the next generation of players.

"I send my congratulations to you on your success. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players," the Queen's statement read.

Emma Raducanu will compete at the Nottingham Open

Emma Raducanu will compete at the 2022 Nottingham Open.

Emma Raducanu will be back in action is the Nottingham Open, which starts on Monday. The 19-year-old enters the tournament after suffering a second round exit at the 2022 French Open.

Raducanu, seeded 12th at Roland Garros, beat Linda Noskova 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in her opening match. Despite taking the first set in the next round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, she eventually lost 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

More #BBCTennis Emma Raducanu has brought forward the start of her grass-court season and will play in June's Nottingham Open.More Emma Raducanu has brought forward the start of her grass-court season and will play in June's Nottingham Open.More ⤵️ #BBCTennis

She is seeded second at the Nottingham Open and will be up against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in the first round. If the Brit wins, she will be up against compatriot Heather Watson or Katie Volynets in the last 16.

While Raducanu will be among the contenders at the Nottingham Open, she'll need to be at her best to win the title, with the likes of Maria Sakkari, Camila Giorgi and Zhang Shuai also in contention.

