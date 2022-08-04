WATCH: Emma Raducanu showcases table tennis skills

Emma Raducanu displayed her skills in another sport – table tennis.

In a video posted by the Citi Open on Twitter, Raducanu traded hits with a paddle in hand and won the point as her opponent netted his shot.

The reigning US Open champion pumped her fist and danced slightly, swaying her upper body in a lighthearted celebration.

Fans cheered her on, with one replying to the post with "#goEmma!"

One Twitter user, meanwhile, noticed Raducanu's dancing skills, even citing the Brit's commercial with singer Dua Lipa.

"Those Dua Lipa dance lessons coming in handy," posted the fan on Twitter.

Raducanu started off her hardcourt season on a high note, notching a win over qualifier Louisa Chirico, 6-4, 6-2 in 87 minutes.

She struck three aces and won 77 percent of her first serve points and 76 percent of her second. The Brit posted 10 break points against her foe, converting four of those. Raducanu got broken once but fended off Chirico's two other opportunities. She also won 49 percent of her return points.

She secured a second-round clash with Camila Osorio, whom she will meet for the first time.

"He definitely has a good sense of humor, and he's definitely trying to make me take things easier on myself" - Emma Raducanu on new coach Dmitry Tursunov

Emma Raducanu is off to a strong start as she advances to the second round in the Citi Open.

Emma Raducanu kicked off her partnership with new coach Dmitry Tursunov at the Citi Open.

Raducanu, known for her frequent coaching changes, will work with Tursunov on a trial basis for the North American hardcourt swing where she is set to defend her US Open title.

Speaking in her post-match press conference after her first-round win, Raducanu said that Tursunov's sense of humor helps her learn to take it easy on herself. She added that Tursunov, former coach of Anett Kontaveit, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Vesnina, is trying to aid her in being more accepting of mistakes.

"He definitely has a good sense of humor, and he's definitely trying to make me take things easier on myself. I put a lot of emphasis on everything I do, and I want to do it the best of my abilities all the time," Raducanu said.

You know, he's just slowly trying to shift me towards, 'If it's not perfect, it's OK.' Like, 'If you shank one, it's OK.' Just these sorts of things, and being more accepting of that," she added.

wta @WTA



No.2 seed



#CitiOpen A rad DC debutNo.2 seed @EmmaRaducanu rolls past Chirico in straight sets!

The 19-year-old added that the shift in mindset helped her in her opening round battle against Louisa Chirico where she "was not playing amazing tennis" but found a way to get through.

"It definitely helped I think in today's match, because things weren't perfect. I wasn't playing amazing tennis, but I was accepting and I just fought through to the end," said Emma Raducanu.

