Watch: Emma Raducanu engages in snowball fight with British sporting stars in recent ad campaign 

British teenager Emma Raducanu's popularity has continued to soar in her home country following her US Open triumph this year. The youngster, who stunned the world by winning the New York Major as a qualifier, recently appeared in a Sports Direct advertisement featuring some of the UK's biggest sports stars.

Part of the company's Christmas marketing campaign, entitled ‘Go All Out’, the advertisement features footballers Jack Grealish, Fran Kirby and Declan Rice, rugby player Maro Itoje and track-and-field star Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The 60-second video shows the athletes indulging in a snowball fight. Raducanu appears midway through the advertisement, wearing her tennis gear and hitting her serve using snowballs.

Becky Stanion, Chief Marketing Officer at Sports Direct, elaborated on the campaign, saying it was aimed at encouraging people to "shrug off the cold" and "go all out" in pursuing sports.

“After the challenges the nation has faced over the past year we’re excited to encourage everyone to Go All Out this Christmas with the help of some of the country’s biggest sporting legends,” Stanion said.

“Whether you’re working on legs like Jack Grealish, sprints like Jessica Ennis-Hill or backhands like Emma Raducanu it’s time to shrug off the cold, step out and make this season your best one yet,” she added.

Emma Raducanu invited to join the All England Club

Emma Raducanu has been invited to join the exclusive All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club as per reports in British media.

Players with a Wimbledon Championship title to their name earn a direct membership to the Club, but an invite can also be extended to certain "eminent” players.

Raducanu made waves with her fourth-round run at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships prior to lifting her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open as a qualifier. Her run at Flushing Meadows ended Great Britain's 44-year-long wait for a women's singles Grand Slam champion.

The youngster's popularity has soared since. The invite from the All England Club -- of which she will be the youngest-ever member -- further cements her status as one of the country's biggest sporting stars.

The Club's membership will allow Raducanu access to practice courts not just at SW19, but also Raynes Park, London. Raducanu is yet to accept the invite.

Edited by Arvind Sriram