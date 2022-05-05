Watch: Emma Raducanu speaking in 5 diferrent languages

Emma Raducanu's mixed cultural heritage has made her a hugely popular player across the globe. The youngster, who first shot to fame after her sensational run to the 2021 US Open title, was born to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father.

Raducanu can speak both Mandarin and Romanian and has addressed her fans in the two languages in the past through social media and during tennis events. Her Romanian was at the spotlight at last year's Transylvania Open, where she played her first tournament in her father's home country.

Raducanu, who is playing in her first full WTA season in 2022, has since tried her hand at a few other languages, including Spanish and German. A short video of the Brit speaking in five different languages -- English, Mandarin, Romanian, German and Spanish -- recently made its way to social media.

"The Languages of Emma Raducanu," the post was captioned.

In addition to her video messages in Mandarin and Romanian, the clip features snippets from interviews held during the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and the ongoing 2022 Madrid Open.

The video ends with Raducanu saying "Thank you, everybody", the only clip of her speaking her first language: English.

Emma Raducanu to make her Italian Open debut

Emma Raducanu during her third-round match at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Emma Raducanu suffered a third-round exit at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open in her first WTA 1000 main draw claycourt appearance -- losing out to an inspired Anhelina Kalinina in a tough three-set battle.

The Brit will now shift her focus to the Italian Open, scheduled to begin in Rome on May 10. Raducanu sits at a career-high world ranking of No. 11 and will enter the WTA 1000 tournament as one of the top seeds.

The 19-year-old will be a expecting a tough fight from a very strong field. The entry list for the Italian Open features the likes of World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, who is expected to make her return after missing out on action in Madrid. Other top players include Paula Badosa, Barbora Kerjcikova, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari.

